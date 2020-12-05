Premier League Fans Return To Stadiums: What Is Allowed And Prohibited Amid Pandemic?

Last month, it was confirmed that up to 2,000 fans would be allowed to return at 10 of the 20 stadiums in the Premier League on matchdays from December onwards. However, with Premier League fans set to return in stadiums after nearly nine months, there are still a number protocols that need to be followed by the supporters. Here's a look at what is allowed and prohibited for fans once they are in the stadium to eliminate all chances of the COVID-19 spreading once again and potentially get stadiums back to one-third capacity by the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Piatek Helps Hertha Beat 10-man Union 3-1 In Berlin Derby

Premier League outlines rules for fans in stadiums: Social distancing inside stadiums

The Premier League has released a set of rules that need to be followed by fans once they are inside the stadiums. The supporters will have to wear face masks at all times when they enter the stadium. The masks may only be taken off temporarily to eat or drink. Although fans from the same household will be able to sit together, all other supporters will have to spread out in line with a social distancing seating plan.

Fans will be advised to not circulate unnecessarily and should they need to leave their seat, asked to be considerate of others and avoid face-to-face contact.



🍴 Face coverings may only be removed temporarily when eating or drinking pic.twitter.com/AiMn1NG5oj — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2020

All fans will also have their own personal ticket (non-transferable), show formal ID and pass a temperature check before entering the stadium. Once in the stadium, fans have been advised against excessively singing or shouting and to moderate their behaviour so they do not high-five or hug when their team scores a goal.

ALSO READ: Napoli Renames Stadium In Honor Of Maradona

🎉 Fans can celebrate but should remain socially-distanced from people outside their social bubble



Hugging of other fans and high-fives should be avoided and fans are asked to be respectful to those around them pic.twitter.com/IGhJZVT454 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2020

There will also be hand sanitizers present for fans to ensure they make use of them regularly.

⚠️ There will be plenty of signs for fans to follow to ensure they remain in the Supporter Zone and to maintain safe social-distancing at all times



🧼 Hand-sanitisers will be stationed before and after turnstiles, with fans encouraged to make use of them regularly pic.twitter.com/PK8hjyCsnz — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2020

Can fans drink inside stadiums?

The Premier League confirmed that supporters will be allowed to drink alcohol without ordering a substantial meal but only if they are seated in concourses or hospitality areas.

ALSO READ: Sergio Lobera Promises Working On Improvement Of Indian Players Ahead Of Odisha Clash

🏟 Five #PL stadiums will welcome supporters back in limited numbers this weekend



Find out how the #PL and clubs are #FanReady and how they will be providing the safest possible matchday for those present 👇 pic.twitter.com/Qif7nSgeGt — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2020

The first Premier League fixture to welcome fans back in stadiums will be West Ham United vs Manchester United on Saturday as up to 2,000 supporters will be allowed inside the London stadium. Chelsea will face Leeds United later that day with fans also set to be present at Stamford Bridge. The North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on Sunday will also have fans present at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

ALSO READ: Juventus Director A Suspect In Luis Suárez Investigation

Image Credits - Premier League Twitter