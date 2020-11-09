Man United Legend Roy Keane Boldly Backs Liverpool To Retain Their Premier League Title

Liverpool have impressed yet again this season even without Virgil van Dijk, who has undergone knee surgery and is expected to remain sidelined for the majority of the remainder of the season. However, Man United legend Roy Keane believes Liverpool are still the favourites for the title and that it would take a lot to stop Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side charged to the title last season, winning 32 of the 38 league matches to finish 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool drew 1-1 with Man City on Sunday to climb to third on the Premier League table, one point behind current leaders Leicester City.

The Man United legend told Sky Sports: "We know about Liverpool’s quality, but I look at the body language and mindset and hunger of teams who have won the league, and I see that so much in this Liverpool team. I still think it’s going to take a lot to stop this team. I know they’re not at their best, they’re grinding out results but Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with that result. Winning championships is about dealing with setbacks and disappointments and I saw that with Liverpool today."

Roy Keane on Liverpool: "It is gonna take a lot to stop this team." [Sky] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 8, 2020

Roy Keane further added, speaking on Man City: "I think the big worry for Man City, they are always brilliant to watch, but it’s the lack of goals. I think it will be very difficult for them to win the league. When you look at their squad, to only have two strikers, the board have to be critical of themselves. They only have themselves to blame. I don’t see Man City winning the league this season."

Carragher predicts closer Premier League title race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also told the same media outlet: "No team has looked anywhere near their best this season. It’s a strange season with the lack of a pre-season. But I would say there are more signs of Liverpool getting to their best than Man City right now. With City still not looking the team they once were and Liverpool's display of form and hunger they do look like the favourites to clinch glory once more" said Carragher.

The Reds legend further stated he believes that every team has put on a show and that he doesn't expect a sweep outright winner like the last couple of seasons and that it would be a contest.

