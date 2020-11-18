Premier League Players Cannot Have Meals Together As Per Latest Lockdown Rules: Report

The Premier League is all set to tighten security protocols with the increase in coronavirus cases in recent tests. The 2020-21 season has already taken its toll, with many players suffering injuries due to congested fixtures, a lack of pre-season and international football. However, in these unprecedented times, the going is set to get tougher for the players with the new Premier league guidelines.

UK Government lockdown rules ban team meals as Premier League COVID-19 cases rise

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs have been told to put a blanket ban on team meals due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. UK Government officials have banned team meals in hotels until December 2, a move that has irked both the Premier League and the EFL officials. Players will now be served meals in their hotel rooms and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has described that under no circumstances terms should any club go against the rule.

The Premier League and EFL wrote to their clubs at the weekend to make them aware of the new guidelines before action resumes this weekend after the international break. Concerns have been raised by the clubs, suggesting that the ban was not appropriate for team sport as it robs the team and the staff of morale-boosting time together.

The Premier League has also initiated talks with the government to make an exception and have the prohibition lifted for the clubs. However, it is unlikely that the UK Government lockdown rules are amended for the Premier League, which registered 16 coronavirus cases in its latest round of testing.

16 positive Covid tests from 1,207 @premierleague players and club staff tested 9-15 Nov inc. Must self-isolate for 10 days. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 16, 2020

In a statement on their official website, the league confirmed that of the 1,207 players and club staff tested between Monday, November 9 and Sunday, November 15, 16 have returned positive. The statement did not reveal the specific details as to clubs or individuals of the Premier League COVID-19 cases and issued that the infected players and staff have to isolate for 10 days.

This is the largest number of positive cases registered in a single week since testing began ahead of the Project Restart in June after football's suspension amid the pandemic. The number does not include players away from their clubs on international duty, meaning that the number is likely to grow further.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Instagram)