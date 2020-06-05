Premier League Fixtures Leaked: Man City Vs Arsenal, Spurs Vs Man Utd Headline First Week

The Premier League is set to resume from June 17 after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has been deliberating ways and means to ensure a safe resumption of the competition, knowing the fact that the threat of coronavirus still looms large. Some Premier League games will be broadcast for free and while the exact number of the fixtures in question is not confirmed, the Premier League fixtures for the season's restart were leaked this week.

Premier League fixtures leaked: Spurs vs Man Utd, Man City vs Arsenal to be among the first

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first game to be played upon the Premier League return. The game will be played on June 17 at 10.30 pm IST. This clash will be followed by Man City vs Arsenal on June 18, 12.30 am IST. On the other hand, the Spurs vs Man Utd clash will be played on June 19 (June 20, 12.30 am IST). Here is the complete Premier League fixtures leaked details.

Premier League return: Spurs vs Man Utd on June 19 (June 20 IST)

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - June 17, 10.30 pm IST

Man City vs Arsenal - June 18, 12.45 am IST

Norwich City vs Southampton - June 19, 10.30 pm IST

Spurs vs Man Utd - June 20, 12.30 am IST

Watford vs Leicester City - June 20, 5 pm IST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal -June 20, 7.30 pm IST

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - June 20, 10 pm IST

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - June 21, 12.15 am IST

Manchester City vs Burnley - June 23, 12.30 am IST

Southampton vs Arsenal - June 23, 10.30 pm IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - June 24, 12.45 am IST

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - June 24, 10.30 pm IST

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - June 24, 10.30 pm IST

Norwich City vs Everton - June 24, 10.30 pm IST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - June 25, 12.45 am IST

Burnley vs Watford - June 25, 10.30 pm IST

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion - June 25, 10.30 pm IST

Chelsea vs Manchester City - June 26, 12.45 am IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth - June 26, 12.45 am IST

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 27, 9.30 pm IST

Norwich City vs Manchester United (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28, 12.45 am IST

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - June 28, 4.30 pm IST

Leicester City vs Chelsea (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28, 7 pm IST

Watford vs Southampton - June 28, 9 pm IST

Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28,11 pm IST

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - June 30, 12.30 am IST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United - June 30, 10.30 pm IST

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports - July 1, 12.45 am IST

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United - July 1, 10.30 pm IST

Everton vs Leicester City - July 1, 10.30 pm IST

West Ham United vs Chelsea - July 2, 12.45 am IST

Arsenal vs Norwich City -July 2, 10.30 pm IST

Manchester City vs Liverpool - July 3, 12.45 am IST

Premier League fixtures leaked: Premier League return behind closed doors

The remaining Premier League games will be played behind closed doors. Reports in the UK suggest that the remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast across four platforms. This step has been taken to ensure that people do not step out of their homes unnecessarily.

