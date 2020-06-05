Premier League Fixtures Leaked: Man City Vs Arsenal, Spurs Vs Man Utd Headline First Week

Quick links:
The Premier League is set to resume from June 17 after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has been deliberating ways and means to ensure a safe resumption of the competition, knowing the fact that the threat of coronavirus still looms large. Some Premier League games will be broadcast for free and while the exact number of the fixtures in question is not confirmed, the Premier League fixtures for the season's restart were leaked this week.
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first game to be played upon the Premier League return. The game will be played on June 17 at 10.30 pm IST. This clash will be followed by Man City vs Arsenal on June 18, 12.30 am IST. On the other hand, the Spurs vs Man Utd clash will be played on June 19 (June 20, 12.30 am IST). Here is the complete Premier League fixtures leaked details.
Who's your favourite #PL defender of all time? pic.twitter.com/2CTGjlngUm— Premier League (@premierleague) June 4, 2020
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - June 17, 10.30 pm IST
Man City vs Arsenal - June 18, 12.45 am IST
Norwich City vs Southampton - June 19, 10.30 pm IST
Spurs vs Man Utd - June 20, 12.30 am IST
Watford vs Leicester City - June 20, 5 pm IST
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal -June 20, 7.30 pm IST
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - June 20, 10 pm IST
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - June 21, 12.15 am IST
Manchester City vs Burnley - June 23, 12.30 am IST
Southampton vs Arsenal - June 23, 10.30 pm IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - June 24, 12.45 am IST
Manchester United vs Sheffield United - June 24, 10.30 pm IST
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - June 24, 10.30 pm IST
Norwich City vs Everton - June 24, 10.30 pm IST
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - June 25, 12.45 am IST
Burnley vs Watford - June 25, 10.30 pm IST
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion - June 25, 10.30 pm IST
Chelsea vs Manchester City - June 26, 12.45 am IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth - June 26, 12.45 am IST
Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 27, 9.30 pm IST
Norwich City vs Manchester United (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28, 12.45 am IST
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - June 28, 4.30 pm IST
Leicester City vs Chelsea (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28, 7 pm IST
Watford vs Southampton - June 28, 9 pm IST
Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup quarter-final) - June 28,11 pm IST
Crystal Palace vs Burnley - June 30, 12.30 am IST
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United - June 30, 10.30 pm IST
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports - July 1, 12.45 am IST
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United - July 1, 10.30 pm IST
Everton vs Leicester City - July 1, 10.30 pm IST
West Ham United vs Chelsea - July 2, 12.45 am IST
Arsenal vs Norwich City -July 2, 10.30 pm IST
Manchester City vs Liverpool - July 3, 12.45 am IST
The remaining Premier League games will be played behind closed doors. Reports in the UK suggest that the remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast across four platforms. This step has been taken to ensure that people do not step out of their homes unnecessarily.
