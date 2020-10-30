Premier League Fixtures, Matchday 7 Preview, Schedule As Man United Face Arsenal

Premier League Matchday 7 promises some exciting action for football fans across the globe with some key battles set to take place this weekend. The 2020-21 Premier League season has been far from usual, with four of the traditional top six out of the top eight so far. Ahead of the action-packed weekend, here's a look at the Premier League schedule and some key matchups from this weekend's football bonanza.

Premier League fixtures: Premier League schedule

Saturday, 31 October: Wolves vs Crystal Palace (1:30 AM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Sheffield United vs Manchester City (6:00 PM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Burnley vs Chelsea (8:30 PM IST)

Saturday, 31 October: Liverpool vs West Ham (11:00 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Aston Villa vs Southampton (5:30 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Newcastle vs Everton (7:30 PM IST)

Sunday, 1 November: Man United vs Arsenal (10:00 PM IST)

Monday, 2 November: Tottenham vs Brighton (12:45 AM IST)

Monday, 2 November: Fulham vs West Brom (11:00 PM)

Tuesday, 3 November: Leeds United vs Leicester City (1:30 AM IST)

Premier League fixtures: Manchester United host Arsenal, Liverpool welcome West Ham

A high-flying Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in what is the headline fixture of Premier League Matchday 7. The Red Devils have caught some form of late after their 6-1 mauling by Tottenham and have racked up impressive wins over Newcastle, PSG and RB Leipzig, while a draw against Chelsea last weekend wasn't the worst result.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to avenge his defeat to Mikel Arteta last time out and will look to snap Arsenal's losing streak in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners have lost their last two fixtures against Manchester City and Leicester, while they registered wins over Rapid Wien and Dundalk in the Europa League.

Defending champions Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds have an injury crisis on their hands with key players Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out injured and West Ham will provide a stern test to a defence that conceded seven against Aston Villa. The Hammers have turned a corner on their disappointing start to the new season and registered impressive draws against Tottenham and Manchester City while beating Leicester City 3-0 in recent weeks. A win could move Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the Premier League table and Mohamed Salah and co are likely to leave no stone unturned in their quest.

Manchester City, Chelsea on the road, Tottenham host Brighton

Manchester City are set to face off against Sheffield United this week and Pep Guardiola will want nothing but three points from his side. Last season's runners-up, Man City find themselves with just eight points in five games and will be itching to cut the five-point gap to Liverpool and Everton at the top of the Premier League table. The Blades have been rather disappointing and are winless this campaign, mustering a solitary point so far this campaign. Chris Wilder's side have the potential for giant-killing but considering their recent form, it could be a long night for the hosts.

Burnley were particularly frugal in the summer transfer window and the strategy has worked against the Clarets as they find themselves in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche's side are currently winless and have mustered just a single point from five games as they welcome Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Saturday. The Blues haven't set the Premier League on fire just yet but Burnley could prove to be just the opposition for their £200m attack to flourish.

Tottenham, who announced themselves as potential title contenders this season, will host Brighton at home and will hope that their European hangover doesn't affect their Premier League performances. Spurs became the first team from England to lose in Europe on Thursday and Jose Mourinho will be keen for his side to react to that dismal performance on Monday. Graham Potter's Brighton, on the other hand, will hope to snap their five-match winless streak across all competitions.

Table-toppers Everton face Newcastle, Leeds take on Leicester City, Villa host Soton

High-flying Everton will travel to St James' Park to face off against Newcastle on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been quite impressive so far in the Premier League and will hope for a win against the Magpies to boost their credentials at the top of the table. The hosts on the other hand have had a mixed campaign so far and will hope to take as many points as they can on Sunday. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have defied expectations this season and find themselves 6th in the table, with a game against Leicester City on the horizon.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been impressive and are just a point behind Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa who occupy the top three spots. Villa who have been one of the dark horses so far will host Southampton on Sunday. While Leeds have enjoyed a sensational start since their Premier League return, West Brom and Fulham have failed to match their heights and are closer to the relegation zone. West Brom registered impressive draws against Chelsea and Brighton this season and will look to seal their first Premier League win this week.

