Europa League Results: AC Milan, Arsenal Win; Spurs' Unbeaten Streak Ends In Shock Loss

Europa League Matchday 2 was comprised of some scintillating football this week. Some of the top European clubs including Arsenal and AC Milan managed to defeat their respective opponents with massive margins while Tottenham, who were on a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions, succumbed under pressure against Antwerp.

Also Read | Luka Modric rules out emotional Tottenham reunion with Gareth Bale, claims he’s "too old"

Europa League highlights: AC Milan defeat Sparta Praga

AC Milan overcame the Sparta Prague challenge to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games across all competitions. Although Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty in the first half, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot scored once each to bag their second victory in as many games this competition. Milan claim the top spot in Group H Europa League standings.

Ibrahimovic's penalty-taking duty has now come under the scanner. The 39-year-old striker has missed three penalty kicks since August 2020, seemingly suggesting some rustiness while taking spot-kicks. However, the big Swede is still the Serie A top scorer, with his side also leading the league table.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives COVID-19 warning in typical style, urges fans to be responsible

Europa League highlights: Spurs lose to Antwerp

Jose Mourinho's men were left embarrassed after a 1-0 defeat against Antwerp on Thursday. Lior Rafaelov scored the only goal of the night in the first half to bring an end to Tottenham's 10-game unbeaten run. Interestingly, Gareth Bale, who has been largely restricted to the bench since his loan move from Real Madrid, made it to the starting lineup in this game.

The Welshman was subsequently subbed off in the 58th minute for Harry Kane. Bale had a disappointing outing, failing to impact the proceedings for Mourinho. Spurs now sit second in their group's standings and will take on Ludogorets as per their Europa League schedule.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Serie A scoring race after brace in AC Milan's 3-3 draw vs Roma

Europa League results: Arsenal humiliate Dundalk

Following a defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League, Arsenal came out all guns blazing against Dundalk in the Europa League. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in the 42nd minute, followed by another strike from Joe Willock two minutes later. Nicolas Pepe sealed the victory for Arteta within 30 seconds of the second half. The Gunners sit top of the Group B Europa League standings.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a wider impact than Cristiano Ronaldo, insists ex-Juventus boss

Europa League results

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

Qarabag FK 1-3 Villarreal

Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Liberec

LASK 4-3 Ludugorets

Sivasspor 1-2 Tel Aviv

Gent 1-4 Hoffenheim

CSKA Moscow 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Feyenoord 1-4 Wolfsberg

Zorya Luhansk1-2 Braga

Lille 2-2 Celtic

Molde 1-0 Rapid Wien

Rangers 1-0 Lech Poznan

Nice 1-0 Beer-Sheva

Real Sociedad 0-1 Napoli

CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys

Benfica 3-0 Standard Liege

AC Omonia 1-2 PSV

Roma 0-0 CSKA Sofia

Granada 0-0 PAOK

AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Rijeka

Image courtesy: Arsenal/ AC Milan Twitter