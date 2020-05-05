Premier League Games To Last LESS Than 90 Minutes With More Substitute Options: Report

Reports of a Premier League return have kept football fans on the edge of their seats over the past few weeks. The coronavirus in UK has led to the top chiefs drawing up possible plans of a potential Premier League return, labelling the plan as 'Premier League Project Restart'. With Premier League Project Restart, fans could see a new format of Premier League matches that are played for less than 90 minutes with the option to field more substitutes.

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart

In order for the Premier League return, chiefs in the English top-flight have created the 'Premier League Project Restart'. The Premier League Project Restart would pertain to Premier League matches being played over a six-month period to conclude the remaining 92 games of the campaign. However, the Premier League return could see a number of new rules implied for Premier League matches once football resumes.

Premier League Return: Premier League matches shortened?

While speaking to BBC Radio 4, PFA Chief Gordon Taylor revealed that the top officials are working on the Premier League return with many alternatives. Although the games look set to be played behind closed doors, the duration of a Premier League game could last less than 90 minutes, possibly shortening each period in a half. Taylor also explained that upon resumption, the Premier League games would possibly allow more substitutes.

It is reported by SunSport that the Premier League would allow each team a maximum of five substitutes each due to fears over exhaustion and the risk of sustaining injuries. No decision has been confirmed as of yet as Taylor explained that health and safety of players is the first and foremost priority.

"More subs, games possibly not being full 45 minutes each way, neutral stadiums, there's lots of things put forward."



Premier League matches could last less than 90 minutes when the season resumes, according to PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor. — Femi Obong-Daniels (@FemiCoolfm) May 5, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League return on the cards

The Premier League has been suspended since early March as the deadly bug has wreaked havoc throughout the UK. With the coronavirus now on the decline phase in the UK, the Premier League bosses are keen on completing the remainder of the season over a six-week period that would begin only after mid-June. According to Worldometer, there have been a total of 28,734 deaths due to coronavirus in the UK so far.

