Neymar's Model Ex-girlfriend Arrested For Breaking Lockdown Norms: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's ex-girlfriend Soraja Vucelic was reportedly arrested by police in Montenegro after visiting a cottage for violating lockdown rules. Before the arrest, the Croatian, who was crowned as the Serbian Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2011, had been entertaining her followers on Instagram with several workout lockdown videos.

Also Read | Neymar mom is dating 22-year-old gamer who is six years younger than PSG star

Neymar ex-girlfriend arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown norms

A police spokesperson claimed that they visited a cottage after receiving a tip-off, where they found two women, one of which was Neymar's ex-girlfriend. He claimed that the two women did not possess any specific permission that exempted them from the lockdown asserting that they will now face criminal charges that will be carried out by the prosecutor general of the Basic State Prosecutor's Office.

Also Read | PSG star approves of Neymar mom relationship with 22-year-old model and gamer on social media

Neymar ex-girlfriend arrested: Soraja Vucelic denies arrest rumours

However, despite an official statement from the police, Soraja Vucelic claimed the 'Neymar ex-girlfriend arrested' report was untrue. She claimed that she instead had a conversation with the police, rubbishing media reports of 'Neymar ex-girlfriend arrested' on charges of violating the lockdown. She claimed that she was in a friend's car, revealing that her friend did not have a driving licence as well as other documents. Following the 'Neymar ex-girlfriend arrested' news, Soraja Vucelic claimed that the matter has now been resolved.

Also Read | Neymar mom dumps 23-year-old lover after discovery of his past relationships

Neymar transfer to Barcelona on the cards

There have been media reports suggesting a Neymar transfer to Barcelona for a while. A recent report suggests that Barcelona will sell off nine players to Premier League clubs to fund the signing of the Brazil international. The only players who are immune from any immediate sale include Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong.

Also Read | Who is Tiago Ramos? Neymar mom 22-year-old boyfriend supports Real Madrid