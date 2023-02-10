'Premier League Is Super League': Jamie Carragher Aims Sly Dig At Barcelona & Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has seemingly taken an epic dig at the giant clubs of both La Liga and Serie A by stating that the Premier League is the 'Super League.' The 45-year-old claimed that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus could not 'fathom their heads' around that there were so many rich clubs in England's top flight unlike in Spain and Italy.

Carragher explains why Barca & others are pushing for Super League

While speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after a new plan for the European Super League (ESL) was proposed, Jamie Carragher said, "It basically falls down to the fact that the Premier League is the Super League. And that's what Barcelona, Real Madrid, the Milans, Juventus, can't get their heads around."

The former Liverpool defender explained his point by adding, "They can't fathom why some of the biggest clubs in European football are earning the same as a mid-table club in the Premier League. You look at the transfer fees. You look at the January transfer window compared to other countries and the Premier League - and it's night and day. They want a slice of it."

The 45-year-old concluded his remarks by stating that without the Premier League giants joining the big clubs of La Liga and Serie A, there will be no ESL. "The only problem is, I think there was so much damage done to our clubs by [attempting] to leave to join the Super League that they've been burnt badly and I think it'll be a long time before our clubs are getting involved in anything like this. And without the English clubs right now, for me, there is no Super League," explained Carragher.

Premier League clubs dominate January transfer window

The Premier League clubs once again showed their might in the recently concluded January transfer window by spending the most among any of the top-flight leagues in Europe. According to AP, Chelsea alone spent a whopping $357 million during the January transfer window, an amount that included a staggering $131 million spent on deadline day for the transfer of Argentine star Enzo Fernandez.