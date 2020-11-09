Premier League Latest Results, Standings, Leading Goalscorers And More Matchday 8 Info

Matchday 8 of the Premier League saw a total of 24 goals scored across the 10 games. Aston Villa continued their impressive start to the season, while Liverpool and Manchester City played out an entertaining draw. The latest round of results also saw several clubs take the top spot in the Premier League standings over the course of Matchday 8, with Leicester City ending the day at first place.

More so, the game week saw the race for the Golden Boot heat up further, with a four-way fight at the top. Here is the complete Premier League results roundup and the Premier League standings update ahead of the international break.

Premier League highlights of the weekend

While the gameweek started with a 0-0 stalemate between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley, Saturday saw comprehensive wins for Manchester United and Chelsea. Southampton’s victory against Newcastle meant that the Saints topped the Premier League standings for the first time in their history. However, the top spot was taken by Tottenham on Sunday, with Harry Kane reaching another milestone for the club.

A Jamie Vardy-inspired Leicester City win meant that the Foxes were the third and final club to get to the top of the Premier League standings on a topsy turvy weekend. The final two games of the weekend saw Man City and Liverpool play out a closely matched draw, while Arsenal were humbled at home to Aston Villa. Here’s the complete round-up of Premier League results:-

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United

Everton 1-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United

West Ham 1-0 Fulham

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record:



218 appearances

111 goals

30 assists

1 golden boot

1 Premier League champion



This man deserves so much more respect than he gets 🦊🔵 pic.twitter.com/eGbVvmlV1u — tommy (@_tommyBFC) November 8, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Premier League top scorer fight heats up

The Premier League is known for having some of the best strikers in the world, with this season proving to be no different. The Premier League top scorer chart is currently seeing a four-way fight for first place, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min and Jamie Vardy all on eight goals each. The quartet is closely followed by Patrick Bamford and Harry Kane who are on seven goals, while Callum Wilson and Ollie Watkins have scored six times this season.

How the Premier League standings currently look

It is Leicester City who go into the international break as Premier League leaders, with 18 points from eight games. The top four currently comprises of Leicester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Southampton in that order. Manchester United and Arsenal still find themselves in the bottom half, while the relegation spots are filled by West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Image Credits: Premier League Instagram