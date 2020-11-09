Tottenham Ace Harry Kane Scores 150th Premier League Goal With Late Header Vs West Brom

Tottenham superstar Harry Kane continued his fine run of form in the Premier League against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Following his 200th goal for the north Londoners in the Europa League game against Ludogorets, the England international took his tally to 150 Premier League goals after scoring a later winner against West Brom away at The Hawthorns.

Harry Kane 150 goals milestone comes up against West Brom

The first half ended in a goalless draw with the two teams missing out on an opportunity each. Heung-min Son could have bagged the opener after Kane initiated a counter-attack in the 13th minute but missed. West Brom forward Karlan Grant tried to beat Hugo Lloris later in the first half but could not make decent contact with the ball.

Spurs' Sergio Reguilon attempted another effort but saw it blocked by Johnstone. Ultimately, Kane bagged the winner in the closing minutes of the game, heading home a scintillating header from a Matt Doherty cross to bag an all-important three points for Jose Mourinho's side.

Kane Premier League goals take him 9th in all-time list, Alan Shearer record yet to broken

The header takes Kane's tally to 150 Premier League goals, managing the feat in 218 appearances. Only Alan Shearer (217) and Sergio Aguero (217) have managed the milestone in fewer games than the Tottenham striker. Interestingly, Kane had netted his 200th goal for Spurs just the previous matchday against Ludogorets.

Kane now sits ninth in the list of all-time top scorers in the Premier League, level with Liverpool legend Michael Owen. Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer leads the charts, having netted 260 goals during his decorated career. Besides Kane, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is the other active footballer in the list, who sits fourth with 180 goals.

Mourinho's men play Man City following the international break

The 27-year-old England international has now netted 13 goals along with 10 assists in 14 games across all competitions this season. Spurs are now on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, following their opening day defeat against Everton.

Following the victory, Mourinho's men climbed up to second in the Premier League table, having bagged 17 points in eight games. The north Londoners face a daunting task following the international break when they host Manchester City on November 21.

Image courtesy: Tottenham website