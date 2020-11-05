Man City Transfer News: Cityzens In Race With Liverpool To Sign Bayern's David Alaba

Premier League giants Liverpool and Man City are reportedly in a race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the January transfer window. Alaba has gained the attention of several top suitors across Europe after it was revealed that the European champions withdrew from the contract negotiations with the Austrian. It is now believed that the Bundesliga giants will look to offload Alaba in the winter itself rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga champions bracing for David Alaba transfer in January

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer spoke to BR and revealed that the club withdrew their new deal for Alaba, whose current contract at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2021. Heiner explained that Bayern had offered Alaba a new five-year extension at the club but the salary negotiations between the two parties had been a major issue. Alaba later claimed that he was disappointed with the way the situation was handled and drew speculation over his future.

Prior to Thiago's move from Bayern to Liverpool, Bayern CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, warned that the club will not allow players to run down their contracts and that they wouldn't mind offloading key players if they fail to extend their deals at the club. This could mean that Bayern might allow Alaba, who has been at the club since 2008, to leave in the January transfer window itself instead of losing him on a free transfer.

David Alaba is a potential transfer target for Liverpool, with the defender available on a pre-contract in January after failing to agree a new deal with Bayern Munich.



The Austian’s versatility of being able to play CB, full-back and midfield appeals. [Football Insider] pic.twitter.com/ctV1aGSXQa — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 28, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Reds keen on signing Alaba as potential Van Dijk replacement

According to a report from AS, Premier League champions Liverpool are now keen on signing Alaba as a potential replacement for the injured Van Dijk. Van Dijk has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season and the Merseyside club have an injury crisis at centre-back. With Alaba's future at Bayern in doubt, the Reds are reportedly keen on making a move for the 28-year-old in January to strengthen their back-line.

(🌕) David Alaba would love to play for a team in Spain, like Barcelona or Real Madrid. But at the moment, The possibility of Barcelona signing such a player is complicated because of his wages. @FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego #Transfers 🇦🇹🛑 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) November 4, 2020

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants Alaba to solve left-back woes

The report from AS also goes on to state that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is monitoring Alaba's situation at Bayern. The versatile defender played at left-back when Guardiola was in charge of the club and helped the Bavarians to three consecutive Bundesliga titles under the Catalan. With Benjamin Mendy's constant injury woes and the long-term future of Oleksandr Zincehnko uncertain, Guardiola reportedly wants Alaba at the Etihad.

Liverpool are one of the four teams competing to sign David Alaba on a free transfer next summer, with Man City, PSG and Juventus also keen.



However, the defender doesn’t want any of those clubs, with his heart set on a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. [AS] pic.twitter.com/OpqJK7Ns3G — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 5, 2020

However, Liverpool and Man City aren't the only clubs that are monitoring Alaba's situation at Bayern. Reports claim that Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are also keeping close tabs on Bayern's jewel, who could be available on a free transfer next summer. At Bayern, Alaba has gone on to make 396 appearances so far, scoring 31 goals, winning eight Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Image Credits - David Alaba Instagram