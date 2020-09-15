Premier League Matchday 1 Highlights, Results, Thrills & Spills, And Current Standings

The Premier League is back and Matchday 1 failed to disappoint. From spectacular goals to surprising upsets, the first round of matches saw everything the Premier League is known for. A total of eight matches took place, with 23 goals scored in total. Here’s how the Premier League table looks after Matchday 1, Premier League highlights and Premier League results round-up.

Premier League highlights: Liverpool vs Leeds the standout

A quick look at the Premier League highlights for Liverpool vs Leeds United proves why this was the unmissable encounter from the first round of fixtures. Back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, Leeds gave a good account of themselves as they proved to be a tough match for Liverpool. Marcelo Bielsa’s side went toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, showing great attacking quality to score thrice against the defending champions. A Mohammad Salah hat-trick proved to be too much for Leeds however, with the game finishing 4-3 in favour of the defending champions.

Premier League results: Everton beat Tottenham in Matchday 1 upset

💥 | BULLET HEADER!@CalvertLewin14 up and running for 2020/21 - and so are we! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/nzkDDQ0jLJ — Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti seems to have transformed this Everton side over the short break between seasons as they beat Tottenham away to register their first away win against the Premier League’s ‘Top Six’ since 2013. New signings James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure looked at home straight away, linking effectively with their teammates. It was a bullet header by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half which gave Everton the win with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham struggling to impose themselves in the first match of the season.

Premier League results round-up

Despite not being at their best, Chelsea started the season with a 3-1 win against Brighton, with Jorginho, Kurt Zouma and Reece James on the scoresheet. A comprehensive win was in store for Arsenal as well in the opening match of the season, with Aubameyang, new signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Alexandre Lacazette getting on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win. The remaining matches included a 1-0 win at home for Crystal Palace against Southampton, 2-0 win for Newcastle away at West Ham, Leicester City’s 3-0 victory against West Brom and Wolves' 2-0 away win at Sheffield United.

Premier League table: How things stand after MD 1

Arsenal finish a Premier League matchweek top of the table for the first time since January 2016. #AFC pic.twitter.com/1UakjLg3nu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 14, 2020

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table after the first round of Premier League results. The Gunners are top of the Premier League table for the first time since February 2016 and for the first time since Arsene Wenger left the club. Leicester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United round out the top three, with West Ham and Premier League new boys Fulham and West Brom in the bottom three.

Premier League schedule

Matchday 2 will see all the teams in action beginning from September 19. Man United, Man City, Aston Villa and Burney will be playing their first matches of the season. The standout fixture from the Premier League schedule will see Liverpool travel to take on Chelsea on September 20.

Image Credits: Premier League Twitter