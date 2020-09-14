Make Or Break Week For Koulibaly Transfer? Man City Target Could End Up Staying At Napoli

Premier League giants Manchester City slipped in the title race against ultimate champions Liverpool the previous term after winning the accolade twice in a row. Pep Guardiola hinted that he was working at identifying loopholes, which could mean the arrival of some key players. With a shaky defence, the Spanish tactician identified Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly to take over the backline after the departure of Vincent Kompany in 2019. This week is expected to bring down the curtains on the much-anticipated transfer.

Also Read | De Bruyne labels Messi the GOAT, insists his transfer could've helped Man City

Napoli manager speaks on Koulibaly transfer

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that Koulibaly will not be sold if Man City fail to meet the valuation price set out by the Italian side. Guardiola has identified Koulibaly as the ideal defender to play alongside Aymeric Laporte at the Etihad Stadium. Despite the interest from Man City, the negotiations with Napoli have seen slow progress. The slow-paced negotiations have been attributed to the fact that the two clubs share a frosty relationship after the fallout of the Jorginho deal two years ago. The Italian midfielder, instead, went on to join Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Club to battle Arsenal for the signature of Lyon's Houssem Aouar

Koulibaly speaks to Napoli president

Man City attempted to rope in former Leicester City defender Harry Maguire last summer. A failure to meet the valuation price saw him join local rivals Manchester United. A similar situation has again emerged with the Koulibaly transfer, involving Man City. The Etihad-based outfit is yet to agree to the valuation price set out by Napoli for the centre-back, much to the annoyance of president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

According to the latest developments, Koulibaly has reportedly spoken to the president in search of clarity over his future. The defender demands that the club either offer him a renewed contract with better pay. If the club does not agree to a new deal, then they should allow him to leave for the Premier League for a lower valuation, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Mourinho mocks Man City when asked about signing Barcelona ace Lionel Messi

Man City transfer news: Zinchenko - Koulibaly swap?

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko could play an important role in ensuring Koulibaly's arrival at the Etihad. Several reports suggest that Man City could offer the Ukraine international to Napoli in an attempt to lure them to sell the Senegalese international. Indeed, the ongoing week could prove significant in making or breaking the deal for the Napoli star.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne becomes first Man City player to win PFA Player of the Year; fans react

Image courtesy: Kalidou Koulibaly Instagram