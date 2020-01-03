Man United Transfer Rumours: Premier League Return For Emre Can?

According to reports, Manchester United are considering a move to sign Emre Can and Sean Longstaff in the on-going winter transfer window. Man United are currently suffering a midfield crisis as both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are out due to injuries. Manchester United's midfield looked shaky during their Premier League defeat against Arsenal. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a post-match interview admitted that the absence of Pogba and McTominay would play on their decision-making in the winter transfer window.

Also Read | Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Rates The Premier League Higher Than LaLiga

Man United transfer rumours

Sean Longstaff and Emre Can are among the options being considered by Man United in January, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OPMWPcLr5f — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 2, 2020

Manchester United were considering a move for Sean Longstaff in the summer but Newcastle's demand of £50 million shelved the deal. However, Man United will try to go to an extent to sign the player as they don't have much of an option left in midfield. Former Liverpool player Emre Can also looks like a prominent option as the midfielder is planning a move out of Italy with shortage of playing time under Maurizio Sarri at Juventus. Manchester United might face competition from Borussia Dortmund in their attempt to sign the German midfielder.

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United transfer rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on injuries and winter signings

"That will give us less options and we've got loads of games and important games. Still, it's got to be right and that's the point here. "If he's available and it's possible, we'll do something, definitely. We're looking at one or two."

Leicester City star James Maddison is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top priority signing but that move looks unlikely as Leicester City are in contention to finish in the top 4 this season. Paul Pogba recently made a comeback to Man United's squad but that didn't last long as the superstar will now undergo a surgery which can see him off the pitch for over a month. As for McTominay, he has picked up a ligament injury which will keep him out of the game for two months. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forced to play Nemanja Matić, who has not been in action much since the Norwegian took charge of Manchester United. Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot of the points table and will next face Norwich City in Premier League.

Also Read | Paul Scholes Takes A Dig At Liverpool's Club World Cup Win, Says Badminton Trophy Better

Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that it's Pogba's people who want him to undergo surgery

Another hurdle for Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/dAb7YAL75U — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus