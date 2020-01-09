Sir Alex Ferguson Gets Humiliated By United's Performance, Snubs City Officials

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson felt so humiliated that he ignored Manchester City officials during Manchester United's 3-1 Carabao Cup semifinal thrashing by Manchester City. Manchester City had torn apart the Red Devils' defence by scoring three goals in the first half of the match. However, Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the 70th minute. With the victory, Pep Guardiola's team has one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

Ferguson snubs City officials

According to reports, Ferguson desperately wanted Solskjaer to win the match. But with three goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and an own goal by Andreas Pereira, the Scottish manager appeared to have snubbed City officials at half-time. Reports suggest that Ferguson directly went to his office to have a glass of red wine and was visibly angry as he went to his office. The defeat humiliated Ferguson and he could bear to face officials of the opposition team.

The Red Devils somewhat improved their performance in the second half and managed to salvage a goal to prevent a heavy defeat that appeared to have showcased United's defensive vows. However, the 3-1 defeat was another example of how far the Red Devils have fallen since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in the year 2013.

Solskjaer's decision baffles Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was shocked by one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision during United's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. According to reports, Ferguson was not able to understand why Solskjaer opted to sub-Martial and bring on Luke Shaw in the dying minutes of the game.

According to reports, Ferguson's reaction was captured on camera when Shaw came on in place of Martial. The reason behind Solskjaer's decision was to ensure a victory by a strong defensive line. However, the decision was not taken too kindly by the legendary manager. As per the footage, Ferguson was visibly confused before he turned to ask the person standing next to him about what was Solskjaer doing. The Scott could be seen pointing towards the field while looking puzzled at the decision.

(With inputs from agencies)