Premier League Matchday 3 Highlights, Results, Latest Standings As Leicester Go Top

The past weekend saw some epic action in the Premier League, coupled with surprising results, including Manchester City's humiliating defeat against Leicester City. Defending Premier League champions Liverpool continued their undeterred title defence with three victories in as many games, hammering Arsenal over the weekend. On the other hand, the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham had to settle for a draw, as some of their new signings wait to take the field.

Premier League highlights: Leicester run riot at Etihad, Vardy is Premier League top scorer

Despite bagging an early lead courtesy of Riyad Mahrez's splendid effort, Man City went on to concede five in the course of 90 minutes. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick. The former England striker leads the Premier League top scorer charts with five goals already. The Foxes became the first team to score five past Man City since the Cityzens moved to the Etihad.

Besides, Leciester also became the first team in the history of the Premier League to convert three penalties in a single game. The defeat leaves Man City languishing 13th in the Premier League standings with three points to their credit after two games in the league. Meanwhile, Leicester lead the table with nine points.

Premier League highlights: Liverpool hammer Arsenal

Liverpool continued their title defence in the most perfect way possible as they downed Arsenal in their quest for a second Premier League title. Having conceded first, Jurgen Klopp's men went on to score thrice to bag their third victory in the competition. Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and new arrival Diogo Jota managed to get on the scoresheet, while Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal for Mikel Arteta's side. With a perfect start to their title defence, Jurgen Klopp's men occupy the second spot in the Premier League standings. Liverpool will again come up against Arsenal on Thursday in the Carabao Cup.

Premier League highlights: Man United's narrow escape vs Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw a close-edged victory against Brighton away from Old Trafford. The Red Devils endured a difficult start to the league campaign with a defeat against Crystal Palace. Despite being a goal down initially, Man United went on to clinch an all-important three points against Brighton, winning the fixture 3-2.

The game saw some extra-time drama when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot 10 minutes into stoppage time after Harry Maguire's header deflected off Neal Maupay's hand. The victory leaves Man United in 14th spot in the Premier League standings, only next to local rivals Man City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will again play Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Premier League highlights: Chelsea, Spurs settle for a draw

Despite the hefty spending this summer, Chelsea could not pull off a win against West Bromwich Albion. The travelling side were down by three goals in the first half and had to struggle until extra time to bag an equaliser. The Blues occupy the ninth spot in the Premier League standings with four points to their name.

Tottenham Hotspur also had to settle for a draw against Newcastle United at home in similar fashion. Although Lucas Moura provided Spurs a lead in the first half, Callum Wilson bagged the equaliser in injury time after some handball drama. Jose Mourinho's men are now placed eighth in the Premier League standings with four points. They next come up against Chelsea on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST) in the Carabao Cup.

