VAR Is 'absolute Disgrace' And Is 'ruining Football': Premier League Stars, Pundits Rant

Since the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been introduced into the Premier League last season, the new technology has come under heavy scrutiny. Of late, a number of pundits, managers and footballers themselves have called for VAR to be overruled for the remainder of the season. With controversial decisions being made through its introduction, managers and pundits have claimed that VAR is now 'ruining football', especially with the Premier League handball rule.

Stop moaning about handball and do something to change it. Join me?... @FIFAcom @TheIFAB pic.twitter.com/2PIQsS8JT9 — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) September 27, 2020

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher furious over VAR decisions

While speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher was fuming over the VAR decisions on Premier League Matchday 3. While referring to the penalty that was awarded to Newcastle United late in injury-time against Tottenham, the 42-year-old said, "This is an absolute joke. Eric Dier is simply jumping for the ball its what he has to do and he has absolutely no idea where his arms are gonna be. It’s merely half a yard away from him and the ball hits him on the arm and he has no idea what’s going on."

"Whoever is involved in the decision making over the Premier League handball rule, please stop, you're ruining football," he added. Spurs were forced to share a point in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle after Callum Wilson converted from the spot. There was also plenty of controversy during the Brighton vs Man United game as the Red Devils were given a late penalty after the full-time whistle was blown.

It’s bizarre how referees and VAR referees are getting these decisions so horrendously wrong. I can only presume it’s because previously they’ve never had the chance to see replays in super slow motion. Important to watch things in normal time too. Different perception entirely. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 26, 2020

Man United penalty incident, Crystal Palace gaffe adds fuel to VAR fire

Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to earn Man United their first three points of the season. However, the Man United penalty was awarded by VAR after the full-time whistle, when the scores were locked at 2-2, causing plenty of drama. Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace were also on the receiving end of a harsh VAR decision in their 2-1 defeat against Everton on Saturday and the Eagles boss clearly wasn't pleased with the new technology as Richarlison converted from the spot to earn three points for the Toffees.

This isn't the first time that VAR has caused a stir in the Premier League. Last season, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also complained about the use of VAR in big games. Wolves defender Conor Coady slammed VAR as 'ridiculous' during the defeat against Liverpool and during Wolves' 3-2 win against Man City at the Molineux last season. This Saturday, Crystal Palace winger Andros Townend also took to Twitter to express his feelings on VAR.

The games gone 😢 — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) September 27, 2020

Image Credits - AP