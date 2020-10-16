Premier League Matchday 5 Fixtures, Preview As Merseyside Derby Takes Centre Stage

Premier League fixtures are set to resume over the weekend, with a series of interesting matchups lined up. The weekend's Premier League schedule begins with the highly anticipated Merseyside derby, while Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to the Etihad as he aims to outclass Pep Guardiola once again.

Attention will also be on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to see whether the Red Devils can put their poor form before the international break behind them, while Sunday may see Gareth Bale finally make his second debut for Spurs. Here are the Premier League fixtures scheduled to take place this weekend, along with a roundup of the Premier League standings.

Premier League standings heading into Matchday 5

After four rounds of Premier League fixtures, it is Everton who are at the top of Premier League standings. The Toffees have won all of their four games, with new signing James Rodriguez playing an instrumental role for the side. The top four of the Premier League table comprises of Everton, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Arsenal in that order.

Although the Manchester clubs have played a fixture less according to their Premier League schedule, the two sides have made an unimpressive start to the season. While Man City are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings, Man United find themselves 16th. Burnley, Sheffield United and Fulham enter the latest round of Premier League fixtures in the relegation zone.

Everton vs Liverpool: Merseyside derby takes centre stage

The form of the two clubs has made this one of the most hotly anticipated Merseyside derbies in recent years. While Liverpool have won three out of their four Premier League fixtures, their defence has looked a shadow of their former steely self, conceding 11 goals. Everton on the other hand look in imperious form this season. While Liverpool haven’t lost to Everton in the last 10 years, many fans and pundits believe that Saturday’s encounter offers the hosts the best chance to change that record.

Man City vs Arsenal: Protégé takes on the master once again

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will visit Manchester City hoping to put their abysmal away record behind them. Arsenal haven’t won an away game against the traditional ‘Big Six’ since they beat Manchester City in 2015. However, Arsenal fans will be much more confident coming into this fixture, with Arsenal showing signs of resurgence with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be looking to get his side closer to the top of the table with a victory. The side’s poor start to the campaign means that the club is in danger of going three Premier League without a win for the first time since April 2017.

Matchday 5 Premier League fixtures round up

Everton vs Liverpool – October 17, 5:00 PM IST

Chelsea vs Southampton – October 17, 7:30 PM IST

Manchester City vs Arsenal – October 17, 10:00 PM IST

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – October 18, 12:30 AM IST

Sheffield United vs Fulham – October 18, 4:30 PM IST

Crystal Palace vs Brighton – October 18, 6:30 PM IST

Tottenham vs West Ham – October 18, 9:00 PM IST

Leicester City vs Aston Villa – October 18, 11:45 PM IST

West Brom vs Burnley – October 19, 10:00 PM IST

Leeds United vs Wolves – October 20, 12:30 AM IST

