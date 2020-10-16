Ex-Spurs And Chelsea Boss Reveals More On How Willian Almost Signed Up For Tottenham

Portuguese tactician Andre Villas-Boas arrived at Chelsea after his impressive stint with FC Porto in 2011. But, the manager's time at Stamford Bridge was marked with poor results. He couldn't last a complete season with the Blues and had to depart following a string of unimpressive performances, which was followed by a move to Tottenham. The manager, now at the helm at Ligue 1 club Marseille, shed light on his stint in the Premier League, particularly on his efforts to sign Brazilian star Willian.

Also Read | Tottenham transfers round-up: Daniel Levy fails to land Rudiger, Skriniar on deadline day

Villas-Boas speaks on Willian's failed move to Spurs

In an interview with Caught Off Side, Villas-Boas admits that he was too rigid with his tactics and management in the Premier League, but has learned immensely from his mistakes. He claims that his experience at Chelsea helped him bring about a change in the way he approached a game, characterised by more flexibility. His learning curve improved in his future managerial stints, said the Marseille boss.

After his departure from Chelsea, Villas-Boas took charge at Spurs the next season and ended up in a transfer war with his former club over the signing of Willian. The Portuguese tactician was asked on one player he could not get his hands on and quickly went on to talk about the Brazilian winger.

Also Read | Arsenal's Willian says he & Mikel Arteta plan to win the Champions League in next 3 years

Willian was watching Champions League game with Villas-Boas at Spurs office

Villas-Boas claims that Spurs were very close in sealing a transfer for Willian. But Chelsea sprung into action immediately and hijacked their transfer target. He claims that although Daniel Levy wouldn't appreciate this revelation, it was best to speak about it. He further claimed that the Brazilian star was at the Spurs' office, watching a Champions League match together.

Also Read | David Luiz begged me to join Arsenal: Willian reveals details on move from Chelsea

The ball appeared to be in Spurs' court. But Willian left the office and went on to sign for Chelsea that night itself. Willian was plying his trade with Russian football club Anzhi Makhachkala before moving to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of £36.9 million. After a seven-season stint, coupled with two Premier League titles and a Europa League triumph, the Brazilian agreed to a move to Arsenal the previous summer with an aim to bag minute as he looks to play in the 2022 World Cup.

Also Read | Gareth Bale scores stunning goals in Spurs training as he targets return against West Ham

Image courtesy: Marseille/ Arsenal Twitter