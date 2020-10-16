Bruno Fernandes Promises To Back Man Utd Boss Solksjaer Publicly Amidst Rift Rumours

Things haven't been all smooth sailing at Old Trafford. From transfer inactivity to the humiliating defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have been on the receiving end of criticism for a while. The defeat against Mourinho's men just before the international break, particularly, has made many believe that there have been issues between Bruno Fernandes and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite reports that the Portuguese midfielder was against Solskjaer's continuation at the club, he has decided to back him publicly.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes denies Ole Gunnar Solskjaer row, hits out at rumours suggesting fallout

Bruno Fernandes yells at his teammates

Several media reports had recently reported that Bruno Fernandes lacked faith in Solksjaer and expected the club to sack him. The former Sporting Lisbon star was particularly disgruntled at the club's transfer policy, which has been criticised by several quarters. Mirror went on to report that he even lashed out at his teammates during half-time in the game against Spurs.

Bruno Fernandes yelled at his teammates, saying 'We are supposed to be Man United. This shouldn't be happening.' He also ended up in a heated exchange with the club manager during the same time, adds the report. Scott McTominay, however, came out in support of Solskjaer, insisting that the manager had the team's backing.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes 'loses faith' in Solskjaer after disastrous transfer activity: Report

Bruno Fernandes controversy with Solskjaer ends?

With the controversy coming to light, Bruno Fernandes has now attempted to make amends for the public outcry. The midfielder tried to rubbish talks of a conflict with the manager while speaking to Esporte Interativo. Instead, he goes on to highlight his excellent relationship with the boss.

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he has spoken to Solksjaer and has assured him of his support in the public. The Portuguese international went on to express his gratitude at the Norwegian tactician, stating that he was thankful that Solskjaer trusted him and brought him to Man United.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes to miss four games under COVID-19 UK rules after Ronaldo contracts virus

Outside attempt to create rifts: Bruno Fernandes

The midfielder also made some shocking claims while speaking on the controversy. Bruno Fernandes claimed that some outsiders were trying to create a rift between him and Man United. "They want to create a bad atmosphere in the dressing room and they will not succeed, because the group is united and is focused on giving an important answer already in Newcastle", said Bruno Fernandes.

Also Read | Man United to beef up Van de Beek with same training programs as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram