Virgil Van Dijk Seen Helping The Ground Staff After Liverpool Defeat Leicester City

Liverpool defeated Leicester City in the Premier League with a 4-0 scoreline. The victory meant that Jurgen Klopp's side now have a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester. During the match, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was seen helping the groundsman, further inviting appreciation from all corners.

Virgil van Dijk was seen helping the groundsman

After helping his team keep a clean sheet against Leicester City, Virgil van Dijk was seen helping the groundsman in mowing the grass. This scene was captured by the cameras and it has now gone viral. However, the match belonged to Trent Alexander-Arnold who was amazing for the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored once and assisted two goals

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored once, while assisting twice in the game. This takes his tally to two goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season. The player was seen mimicking Kylian Mbappe's famous celebration after the goal. Roberto Firmino scored twice as well, while James Milner converted from a penalty kick.

Liverpool also won the FIFA Club World Cup held in Qatar recently

Liverpool had also won the FIFA Club World Cup held in Qatar recently. This was Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title. They had defeated Flamengo in extra-time. Roberto Firmino's decisive goal in the ninth minute of extra time led to the World Cup victory. Both sides were 0-0 in the 90-minute game. However, the Reds scored again in extra time.

Liverpool are leading in the Premier League

Liverpool are dominating in the Premier League this season. They have won 17 of their 18 games, while drawing on one occasion, with 52 points to their credit. Leicester City are placed a distant second with 39 points, 13 points behind the league leaders. Back-to-back Premier League champions Manchester City are placed third with 38 points and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 27, 2019. Liverpool will next play against Wolves on December 29, 2019.

