Premier League Players Launch 'Players Together' Initiative For Coronavirus Relief

Several Premier League players have come together to start an initiative that aims to lend support to those on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The UK has been under lockdown since the past month in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the league stands suspended until the end of April due to the worsening Premier League coronavirus situation.

Also Read | After British PM, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for Coronavirus

Players Together: Premier League players launch initiative

According to recent reports in England, several Premier League players have come together to form the 'Players Together' initiative. The Players Together initiative will strive to support the UK’s health service. This will involve providing funds for treatment and relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players Together initiative: Matt Hancock supports Premier League players pay cut

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the league could force a Premier League players pay cut amid the worsening Premier League coronavirus situation. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had urged every Premier League player to accept the pay cut. The Professional Football Association (PFA) also said the Premier League players should share the financial burden of the clubs.

Also Read | Premier League Players Should Agree To Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Says Matt Hancock

Players Together initiative: Premier League players pay cut on cards

Premier League clubs are set to lose out on a hefty amount amid the ongoing season suspension. Premier League captains were informed via a video conference that the clubs might accrue losses estimated at £1.13 billion ($1.39 billion) if the players do not agree to a pay cut. Premier League captains were also told that the clubs could be forced to pay £762 million ($932 million) to the broadcasters if the season is cancelled at this point in time.

Also Read | Premier League players pay cut: captains set up WhatsApp group to tackle policy

Players Together initiative: Premier League players pay cut not suitable, claim stars

Players in the Premier League are reportedly averse to the pay cut idea. They claim that they are involved in charitable activities in their personal capacity. The players do not wish to agree to a pay cut, whose proceeds might be pocketed by the affluent and wealthy club owners, rather than its benefit reaching the masses.

Also Read | Bournemouth's Howe first Premier League boss to take pay cut over virus