The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

After British PM, Health Secretary Matt Hancock Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK News

After Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock has now tested COVID-19 positive

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
British

After Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock has now tested positive for the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Hancock informed that he has tested positive and has developed mild symptoms. However, he will continue to work from home and will be under self-isolation. 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS