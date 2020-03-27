After British PM, Health Secretary Matt Hancock Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock has now tested positive for the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Hancock informed that he has tested positive and has developed mild symptoms. However, he will continue to work from home and will be under self-isolation.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020