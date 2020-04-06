Premier League Captains Set Up WhatsApp Group To Tackle Pay Cut Policy: Report

Captains of 20 Premier League clubs have reportedly formed a WhatsApp group to fight against the Premier League pay cut policy. There have been reports suggesting that the Premier League could ask every player of the English top flight to undertake a mandatory pay cut. However, the players are reported to be unhappy with the proposal.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League captains to fight Premier League pay cut policy

According to media publication Daily Mirror, the Premier League captains have come together to reject any suggestion of a Premier League pay cut policy. The report also claims that the Premier League pay cut policy has been branded 'disgusting' by one of the captains. Earlier, it was reported that the pay cut could help the clubs deal with financial losses amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus in UK: Players oppose Premier League pay cut policy

The Daily Mirror report also suggests that the players are committed to making financial sacrifices. However, the Premier League captains claim that they are involved in charitable activities and would not want their pay cut amount to be pocketed by the affluent club owners in the form of the Premier League pay cut policy.

Premier League pay cut policy: Premier League captains informed of financial losses

Premier League captains were informed of the scale of financial losses that the clubs might accrue due to the suspension of the competition during a video conference. The clubs claimed that they could suffer a cumulative loss amounting to £1.13 billion ($1.39 billion) if the players do not agree to the Premier League pay cut policy. The meeting also informed the players that they will have to pay £762 million ($932 million) to the broadcasters if the situation doesn’t improve.

UK top official speaks on pay cut before Liverpool furloughs staff

Earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged every player to agree to the Premier League pay cut policy. The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has also asserted that the players should share the financial burden during such times of distress. The PFA was aware of the public sentiment and that the players should accept the Premier League pay cut policy to ensure the clubs pay the salaries of the non-playing staff.

Liverpool layoffs decision criticised

Premier League giants Liverpool came under intense criticism after they laid off staff due to the financial crisis. The decision was slammed by the likes of club legend Jamie Carragher. The decision of the club to furlough staff was followed by the decision of Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur to also place their staff on furlough.

