Premier League Clubs To Be Presented With Proposals For Regular Coronavirus Testing

The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed chaos across the globe and most countries remain under lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Football across nations has been cancelled or suspended, with several leagues contemplating a potential return in May. A Premier League return is also being mooted with multiple reports in the press after Arsenal and Tottenham restarting training with social distancing measures, while West Ham are expected to follow suit.

Premier League coronavirus testing: Clubs to privately source coronavirus tests as Premier League return nears

According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports, the Premier League could hold coronavirus tests for players and officials twice a week and will listen to proposals for the same on Friday. However, he added that the Premier League coronavirus testing is only possible if the UK Government approves the Premier League return and doesn't compromise on essential workers. Furthermore, the Premier League coronavirus testing will be paid for by the league and will be privately sourced.

LATEST: Premier League clubs will be presented with proposals on Friday to test players/officials twice a week - if Govt approves return to full training & doesn’t compromise key workers. Tests paid by PL and privately sourced. #SSN #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 29, 2020

Premier League coronavirus testing: Premier League suspension to end soon with 'Project Restart'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has reportedly cleared the five-point framework prepared for a Premier League return, also called 'Project Restart' despite the growing coronavirus cases in UK. The five-point framework covered in Project Restart for an early Premier League return includes - phased return to training in the start of May, full squad training by the last week of May, lifting of the Premier League suspension by the second week of June, a complete Premier league coronavirus testing program that shall be funded for by the Premier League and government cooperation during matchdays, including medical and police. Project Restart has received major criticism from some quarters, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville slamming the officials and suggesting the decision was taken purely due to economic reasons.

