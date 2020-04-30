Premier League Return Likely In June As Government Approves Five-point Framework

The five-point framework prepared for the Premier League return, also called 'Project Restart', has reportedly been cleared by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office. Since its suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League has strived for a safer and earlier resumption. There have been talks of a Premier League return in June with training likely to begin by mid-May.

Also Read | Premier League suspension: Clubs expect no games until June amid coronavirus pandemic

Premier League suspension: Premier League return in June likely

"Familiarity is paying off and points towards a slow down in rotation"@adrianjclarke assesses how #PL teams have benefited from using a smaller group of players this season ➡️ https://t.co/LRX9XygnBW pic.twitter.com/goVSxltXXT — Premier League (@premierleague) April 29, 2020

According to Mirror Sport, the British government has encouraged the league to move from the outline planning stage to more concrete proposals to ensure the Premier League return. The government has been holding talks with the Premier League for the past several weeks. The report now suggests that games are likely to resume in June, all of which will be played behind closed doors.

Also Read | Tottenham named Premier League's most valuable club ahead of Liverpool, Man City: Report

Premier League return: Project Restart details

The five-point framework included in Project Restart for an early Premier League return includes - phased return to training in the start of May, full squad training by the last week of May, Premier League return by the second week of June, a comprehensive coronavirus testing program that shall be paid for by the Premier League and government cooperation during matchdays, including medical and police.

Also Read | Premier League suspension: Aston Villa donating 850 lunch boxes amid coronavirus crisis

Premier League suspension: Issue of venues amid Premier League return talks

However, there are still several issues that need to be addressed. One of the major issues that have emerged is that Premier League clubs are considering playing their remaining fixtures at their own stadiums rather than neutral venues. It has also been told that the five-point framework shall come into effect only when the curve is flattened in the UK, marked by a significant reduction in the death rate.

Also Read | Premier League suspension amid Coronavirus outbreak hits England's football leagues

Premier League return: Liverpool top the charts amid Premier League cancelled reports

Amid various earlier Premier League cancelled reports and Project Restart talks, here's what the league table looked like before the suspension. Liverpool are leading on the points table, followed by Man City on second. Liverpool have a 25-point advantage, with two victories needed to clinch the Premier League title.