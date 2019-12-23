Premier League Matchday 18: Man City Chain Foxes, Frank Lampard Outsmarts Jose Mourinho

Liverpool were missing from Premier League action this weekend, courtesy of their FIFA Club World Cup exploits, but the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea made up for the league leaders' absence on Premier League Matchday 18. Elsewhere, Arsenal and Everton played out dull draws. The biggest jolt from the weekend's results, however, was Manchester United's 0-2 loss to relegation-battlers Watford. Here are the results from Premier League Matchday 18.

Premier League results: Manchester City, Chelsea triumph

On paper, the Manchester City vs Leicester City clash was a matchup of the 2nd best vs 3rd best team of the season so far. However, Manchester City showed why they finished first in the Premier League last season despite Liverpool pushing them all the way. Goals from ex-Leicester man Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus condemned the Foxes to a defeat at the Etihad Stadium. Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were the star performers for Pep Guardiola's side with Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy claiming that the Premier League champions can still give Liverpool a run for their money this season, despite their 11-point gap.

Elsewhere, the Tottenham vs Chelsea clash pitted a club legend against his former manager. Thanks to Willian's heroics, Chelsea emerged winners in this match-up. The 0-2 loss at home to Chelsea means that this is the first time Jose Mourinho has lost to a former team at home in any competition during his managerial career. The fact that the defeat came at the hands of Frank Lampard will rub salt in the Portuguese's wounds, as he has now lost against two of his former clubs in the same month, the 1-2 defeat to Manchester United being the other instance.

Premier League results: Everton, Arsenal labour to a draw, ManU suffer shock loss

Both Everton and Arsenal were managerless heading into Matchday 18. It did impact the result of the game to a large extent as both sides failed to break the deadlock throughout the game. Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta were in attendance during the game. Both managers clearly have their work cut out for them, with Everton and Arsenal failing to impress during the weekend at Goodison Park. The other side that failed to impress this weekend in the Premier League was Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made the trip to Vicarage Road this weekend hoping to build on the confidence from their 2-1 win over Manchester City. What transpired, however, was the exact opposite as Manchester United fell to a 2-0 loss on Matchday 18. David de Gea's fumble and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late challenge means that Manchester United will have to settle for the 8th spot on the Premier League table heading into Boxing Day.

