Arsenal Have Not Won Since David Luiz Said Gunners Can Challenge For Premier League Title

Arsenal succumbed to their first loss under new manager Freddie Ljungberg as they were outplayed by Brighton Hove Albion on home turf by a 1-2 scoreline. In doing so, Arsenal have now gone 7 games without a win in the Premier League. An interesting stat has popped up regarding Arsenal's record winless run which involves summer signing David Luiz.
Have to keep reminding myself. Chelsea lost their best player last summer, transfer ban, injuries, sold David Luiz, had to play our academy players. Lost 1st game 4-0 to Man Utd. Yet here we are in 4th place. 8 points clear of Man Utd, 9 clear of Spurs, 10 clear of Arsenal. #CFC pic.twitter.com/aVNqRWkhTc— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 6, 2019
🗣 In October, David Luiz said Arsenal could challenge for the Premier League title...— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 6, 2019
🤦♂️ Since he's said that Arsenal have lost 4, drawn 3 and won 0 league games.
😬 They sit in 10th place just 5 points ahead of the relegation zone and 24 points behind Liverpool pic.twitter.com/guDH4XQApo
Oct 19: David Luiz says 'we have the possibility to fight for the title.'
Oct 21: Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal
Oct 27: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
Nov 2: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves
Nov 9: Leicester 2-0 Arsenal
Nov 23: Arsenal 2-2 Southampton
Dec 1: Norwich 2-2 Arsenal
📺 After consulting the VAR, referee Graham Scott has overturned the goal because David Luiz was offside— Premier League (@premierleague) December 5, 2019
Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (66 mins) #ARSBHA https://t.co/hyMtYFsOQz
