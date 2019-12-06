The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arsenal Have Not Won Since David Luiz Said Gunners Can Challenge For Premier League Title

Football News

Last night's defeat against Brighton meant that Arsenal are now winless in 7 matches in the Premier League. Did David Luiz jinx the Gunners by saying this?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Arsenal succumbed to their first loss under new manager Freddie Ljungberg as they were outplayed by Brighton Hove Albion on home turf by a 1-2 scoreline. In doing so, Arsenal have now gone 7 games without a win in the Premier League. An interesting stat has popped up regarding Arsenal's record winless run which involves summer signing David Luiz. 

Also Read | El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ruled out with injury

A Chelsea fan lashes out at London rival club - Arsenal

Also Read | Everton to replace Marco Silva with former manager David Moyes? Fans wait anxiously

Arsenal have failed to win since David Luiz spoke about Premier League title race

Also Read | Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal

Arsenal's list of results ever since David Luiz made the statement

Oct 19: David Luiz says 'we have the possibility to fight for the title.'

Oct 21: Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal

Oct 27: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace

Nov 2: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves

Nov 9: Leicester 2-0 Arsenal

Nov 23: Arsenal 2-2 Southampton

Dec 1: Norwich 2-2 Arsenal

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Seen Ranting At Arsenal Teammate Lacazette After Defeat Against Brighton

David Luiz had a goal overturned by VAR against Brighton

Also Read | Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG