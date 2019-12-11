Carlo Ancelotti Lines Up For Sensational Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

Napoli have parted ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti despite their thumping 4-0 win of Genk saw them qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side ended their 9-game winless run on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to save Ancelotti from the chop. Speculations have now risen about Ancelotti's future as recent British media reports indicate that the Italian is now linked to the likes of Everton and Arsenal.

SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti sacked by Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti was only in his second season in charge of Napoli. After guiding the club to a second-place finish in the Serie A last season, things have not gone according to plan for the Italian at Naples. Just last month, Ancelotti and several players were involved in a dispute with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis. Napoli lie 17 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan at the 7th place in Serie A. Poor performances coupled with off-field unrest meant Ancelotti was already walking on thin ice for the last few weeks and following a run of just a solitary win in 8 games, he has finally been relieved of his duties. Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti himself wasn't aware of his predicament as in the post-match interview, the Italian said that he would hold talks over his future on with Aurelio De Laurentiis and arrive at a consensus.

Carlo Ancelotti sacked: What next for the club and the Italian?

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked. Official. #Napoli 🔵 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2019

Rumours suggest Aurelio De Laurentiis has already lined-up former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso as a replacement. As for Carlo Ancelotti, he himself has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Arsenal and Everton waiting on the sidelines to make a move for the 60-year-old. He is reportedly on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Unai Emery and reportedly is also a target for Everton after Vitor Pereira and Rafael Benitez ruled themselves out of the running.

Carlo Ancelotti is an experienced manager. He has been at the helm at Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea among other clubs. The Italian has won three Champions League and four league titles in his managerial career and it'll be interesting to see where he lands up next.

