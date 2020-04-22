Premier League’s Overseas Broadcast Partner Rallies Against £300m Newcastle Takeover

The much-talked-about Newcastle United takeover by wealthy Saudi Arabia Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman and PCP Capital led by Amanda Staveley is yet to be officially announced. Newcastle fans remain cautiously optimistic regarding the takeover considering there have been numerous failed takeover bids in the past. However, one of Premier League's leading overseas broadcasters - BeIN Sports - have penned a letter to 20 English clubs warning against the threat of the potential £300 million Newcastle takeover deal.

Premier League

Newcastle takeover details: Amanda Staveley-led takeover nearing completion

According to @NUFCTakeover1 this is how the owner rich list of the premier league would rank



4. Chelsea – Roman Abramovich (£9.6bn)

3. Newcastle - Reuben Brothers (18bn)

2. Man City – Sheikh Mansour (£23.3bn)

1. Newcastle – Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (£260bn)#NUFC. — Newcastle Utd Takeover News (@NUFCTakeover1) April 16, 2020

Premier League TV deal

Premier League broadcasters write to 20 clubs regarding $588m Newcastle takeover

BeIN Sports, which is owned by Qatari Businessman and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has warned Premier League clubs against a potential Newcastle takeover by Mohammed bin Salman. The CEO of beIN Media Group Yousef Al-Obaidly wrote to Premier League clubs in a letter stating “As a longstanding partner and huge investor in the Premier League, we urge you to carefully consider all the implications of [agreeing to the sale].”

The Premier League broadcasters further warned about the massive scale of piracy being carried out in the Middle East as they mentioned the “notorious and industrial-scale theft of the Premier League’s intellectual property by Saudi Arabia”. Earlier, Amnesty UK’s director Kate Allen also asked the English FA to rethink their decision of allowing the controversial Mohammed bin Salman to enter the "Premier League circus".

The poor Saudis will never be able to afford to buy Newcastle now. https://t.co/itpAhq02xq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2020

