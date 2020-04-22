Premier League’s Overseas Broadcast Partner Rallies Against £300m Newcastle Takeover

Premier League: One of the English top-flight's leading overseas broadcaster - BeIN Sports - wrote to 20 clubs regarding the potential £300m Newcastle takeover.

The much-talked-about Newcastle United takeover by wealthy Saudi Arabia Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman and PCP Capital led by Amanda Staveley is yet to be officially announced. Newcastle fans remain cautiously optimistic regarding the takeover considering there have been numerous failed takeover bids in the past. However, one of Premier League's leading overseas broadcasters - BeIN Sports - have penned a letter to 20 English clubs warning against the threat of the potential £300 million Newcastle takeover deal.

Newcastle takeover details: Amanda Staveley-led takeover nearing completion

Premier League broadcasters write to 20 clubs regarding $588m Newcastle takeover

BeIN Sports, which is owned by Qatari Businessman and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has warned Premier League clubs against a potential Newcastle takeover by Mohammed bin Salman. The CEO of beIN Media Group Yousef Al-Obaidly wrote to Premier League clubs in a letter stating “As a longstanding partner and huge investor in the Premier League, we urge you to carefully consider all the implications of [agreeing to the sale].” 

The Premier League broadcasters further warned about the massive scale of piracy being carried out in the Middle East as they mentioned the “notorious and industrial-scale theft of the Premier League’s intellectual property by Saudi Arabia”. Earlier, Amnesty UK’s director Kate Allen also asked the English FA to rethink their decision of allowing the controversial Mohammed bin Salman to enter the "Premier League circus".

