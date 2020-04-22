Amnesty International Raises Concerns Regarding Saudi Arabia Take Over Of Newcastle United

Amnesty International has written a letter to the Premier League asking them for a full examination of Saudi Arabia's human rights violations before it decides whether to approve the country's sovereign wealth being used to buy Newcastle.

Amnesty raises concerns

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance from the Premier League to take control of the northeast English club from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner. The proposed 300 million-pound ($370) takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

PIF is overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Amnesty says has been involved in a “sweeping crackdown on human rights." The Premier League does not have specific human rights standards set out in regulations that are used to assess the suitability of new owners.

"I believe there are serious questions to address in determining whether the owners and directors of the company seeking to acquire NUFC are meeting standards that can protect the reputation and image of the game. If the Crown Prince, by virtue of his authority over Saudi Arabia's economic relations and via control of his country's sovereign wealth fund, becomes the beneficial owner of NUFC, how can this be positive for the reputation and image of the Premier League," the statement read.

"So long as these questions (concerning Saudi Arabia’s human rights record) remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community," Amnesty UK’s director, Kate Allen said.

The Premier League has not commented on the Newcastle takeover but it lodged its own complaint against Saudi Arabia last year.

