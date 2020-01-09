Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi And Di Maria Are Among Top 10 Players Of The World, States Verratti

According to Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have four of the top 10 players in the world. PSG bagged a thumping 6-1 win over St-Etienne in their Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals clash.

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also made it to the scoresheet. Thomas Tuchel made some changes in his side. PSG were riding high on attack as Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe started the game for PSG.

Verratti has some high praise for his teammates

Verratti looked very impressed with PSG's performance against St-Etienne. The midfielder stated that the match against St-Etienne was important as PSG were eliminated from the competition last season.

According to the 27-year-old, Icardi's 2nd-minute goal made things easy for PSG. Verratti added that PSG are very lucky to have players like Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi and Di Maria in their squad. Verratti thinks that it's very difficult to leave any one of them on the bench and that's why Tuchel decided to change the system.

Verratti also looked very impressed by the way Icardi has adapted so quickly in PSG. Icardi joined PSG on a loan move from Inter Milan at the start of the 2019-20 season. The striker has already scored 17 goals for PSG in all competitions so far.

Verratti (while talking with Goal) stated, "Mauro? He may not touch the ball, he knows the ball will reach him and he will score, he is always ready." It looks like the Argentine striker has already taken Edinson Cavani's place in PSG.

🔝📈@KMbappe ties Carlos Bianchi's record tonight with 8⃣ goals scored in 8⃣ consecutive matches ⚽️



🔴🔵#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/Gjrc3m9ZjE — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 8, 2020

