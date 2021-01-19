PSG Chief Hints At Potential Signing Of Lionel Messi While Discussing Neymar And Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo Araujo has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants are keeping a close eye on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as the 33-year-old is now into the final six months of his contract at the Camp Nou. Messi handed in his transfer request in a bid to leave Barcelona in the summer but then opted against taking the club to court over legal proceedings after the LaLiga heavyweights highlighted his release clause. In a recent interview, Leonardo discussed the possibility of bringing Messi to the French capital as he remains optimistic over contract extensions for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

While speaking to France Football on the rumours that have linked Lionel Messi to PSG, the Brazilian said, “Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it."

Leonardo on Lionel Messi: "Great players like him will always be on PSG's list. Now is not the time to discuss or even dream of it. We are seated at the table of those keeping tabs on it. In fact, not seated, but with a place reserved -- just in case. 4 months is a long time." — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 18, 2021

Leonardo then outlined the fact that Messi still has four months left on his deal with Barcelona but PSG are one of the several clubs monitoring the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, "You see, we are seated at the large table of those clubs who are following the matter closely. In fact, no, we are not yet seated, but our chair is reserved just in case. Four months in football is an eternity, especially in this period.” Interestingly, Barcelona and PSG will be seen fighting for a European quarter-final spot in the Champions League Round of 16 in February with former teammates Messi and Neymar reuniting, although as rivals.

Reports from France have also suggested that PSG are now keen on prioritising contract extensions for Neymar and Mbappe, both of whom are tied down at PSG until 2022. However, it is believed that new contract extensions for the two superstar forwards at the Parc des Princes might prove to be an expensive business for the defending French champions. Reports from AS have claimed that Real Madrid are 'confident' of signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer while Neymar's long-term future at PSG is still in doubt.

Leonardo on Neymar & Kylian Mbappe: "I hope they believe PSG is a good place for top-class ambitious players now. We just have to agree between their desires & requirements & our expectations & means. We do not need to beg. Those who truly want to stay will. Contact is regular." — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 18, 2021

Despite the speculation around Mbappe and Neymar, Leonardo remains confident that Mbappe and Neymar should have their respective contract extensions settled. He said, "I hope they (Neymar and Mbappe) are convinced that PSG is a good place at the moment for a very high level and ambitious footballer. We don't have to beg them: ‘Please stay’. It's discussed more than that and those who really want to stay will stay. We talk regularly and I have good feelings on these two issues.”

