'He Cut Short The Training': Christophe Galtier Opens Up On Kylian Mbappe-PSG Feud

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has opened up on the recent controversy in the club, that involved their star footballer Kylian Mbappe. Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Nice, Glacier clarified that the incident involving Mbappe’s recent rant against the club on social media has cleared up. Mbappe became the talk of the town after he posted a story on his Instagram handle, expressing discontent with the club.

PSG recently released a promotional video aiming at its supporters in a bid to support their renewal campaign, which heavily featured the Frenchman with other players on the periphery. The video sparked a massive debate on the Internet as fans were unhappy about not seeing either Lionel Messi or Neymar in the video. As the video went viral, Kylian Mbappe issued a statement saying he loves the club but it’s not Kylian Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe's post calling out PSG

“I just took part in the viewing of the club's resubscription campaign for the 23/24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for rights to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain. Sincerely. Kylian Mbappé'," the PSG superstar wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Glacier has now claimed that the situation involving Mbappe has been resolved. "It's very difficult to express myself, it obviously concerns Kylian and the club. Kylian was in a very good mood to work this morning, he was smiling, he cut short the training session with discomfort in his hip, but that will not compromise his participation for Nice,” he said.

"There have been many discussions between the management and Kylian"

The manager added that the PSG management has already spoken to the French youngster regarding the incident. "I know that there have been many discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident, or the misunderstanding, is cleared up,” he added.

This comes at a time when the football world is busy speculating about Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi’s future at PSG. With Messi's contract expiring after the current season and Mbappe's having only twelve months remaining it will be interesting to see Paris Saint-Germain's course of action for the next few months. “We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by Marca.