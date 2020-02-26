PSG Lead Clean Sheets Record In European Football, But Second Place Throws A Surprise

In a team featuring the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi, goalscoring has, understandably, been the factor associated with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With PSG having netted 71 goals in Ligue 1 so far, goalscoring has evidently been one of their strong points this season. However, the list of the European clubs with the highest number of clean sheets also, albeit surprisingly, features PSG at the top.

PSG top list of highest number of clean sheets in Europe

One of the key reasons a large section of football fans has pegged PSG to go all the way in the Champions League this season has been the fact that PSG look lethal going forward while holding down the fort at the back. A record of 130 goals scored and a total of 22 clean sheets in all competitions this season, sees PSG sit top of the clean sheets record list in Europe. The likes of Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe and Keylor Navas, therefore, seem to be a part of a watertight defence for PSG this season. They did, however, suffer a blip in the UEFA Champions League, as seen on the PSG vs Dortmund live streaming.

Manchester United have kept the joint-second-most clean sheets across all competitions in Europe this season 🚫 pic.twitter.com/QT1yHrZIfr — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2020

Premier League: Manchester United enforce most shut-outs

The team coming in second on this list, however, throws up a major surprise. Having won just 11 of their 27 games in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are currently fifth in the league, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. However, in 42 matches across all competitions this season, Manchester United have kept 17 clean sheets – the second-highest in Europe’s top five leagues.

The statistic comes as a major surprise considering the air of discontent surrounding the club this season. With Eric Bailly making a comeback to the Manchester United squad last week, the Red Devils will be primed to add to that number on Thursday night during the Europa League game against Club Brugge.

With PSG leading the clean sheets chart and Manchester United coming in second, the team that settles in on third will comes as less of a surprise. With 17 clean sheets in 43 games in all competitions this season, Liverpool come in at third on the list of the teams with the highest number of clean sheets in Europe. Having missed first-choice goalkeeper Alisson for 11 Premier League games this season, Liverpool have since managed to shut shop on numerous occasions in all competitions this season.

