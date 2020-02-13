PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Gives Bizarre Roger Federer Example To Justify European Woes

For all their riches and eye-catching acquisitions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have flattered to deceive in European competitions. The Champions League remains ever-elusive for a club with an embarrassment of riches in attack and a more-than stable defence. However, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has now leapt to the defence of the club's record in the Champions League, comparing their woes in Europe to the record of tennis great Roger Federer.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel uses Roger Federer's early struggles to justify club's dismal Champions League record

'PSG UCL curse' is the name that has been coined for PSG's Champions League troubles in recent seasons. Despite breaking the transfer record two times in the last three years, PSG have failed to get going in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel, however, remains unfazed with the criticism coming PSG's way in wake of their dismal record in Europe. In an interview with French reporters ahead of a Coupe de France clash with Dijon, Thomas Tuchel said that the club's lack of success in the Champions League is not a cause of concern for the Parisians.

Against Barcelona in 2017.



Against Manchester United in 2019.



PSG choked 💀 pic.twitter.com/KcVtYK3yEG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2019

"If I tell you not to think about a pink elephant, you will think about it. You have to accept the context. I said after [being eliminated by] Manchester United, 'guys, we will try again next year'. The group stage, the last 16, that's how it is. It's the same for tennis. Everyone thinks that Roger Federer has always won, but it's not like that." - Thomas Tuchel to French reporters

While Roger Federer may have endured a barren patch during his early years, the Swiss tennis great ultimately ended up winning a host of titles, minus the mind-boggling millions in expenditure. PSG's Champions League worries have been well documented by recent stumbles against Barcelona and Manchester United. The Barcelona debacle remains etched in the memories of PSG fans after Les Parisiens blew a four-goal advantage in the first leg to succumb to a 6-1 defeat in the second leg. The 'PSG UCL curse' struck once again during last season's Champions League campaign which saw Thomas Tuchel's men crash out in the Round of 16 after Manchester United overturned a two-goal deficit to register a 1-3 win at the Parc des Princes.

