Kylian Mbappe Tired Of Being Treated Like A Kid By PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel

Kylian Mbappe is a legend in the making. The 21-year-old has already made a name for himself while playing for PSG. Mbappe is aware of his star-like status and expects more respect from everyone. As per reports, Mbappe feels that he is not getting treated well by Tomas Tuchel in the PSG squad. He is tired of being treated like a kid. The World Cup winner was recently called off the pitch during PSG's clash with Montpelier in the 90th minute. It looks like it didn't go down well with Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe demands respect:

Kylian Mbappe looked unhappy with Tuchel's decision as he refused to shake hands with his manager. Mbappe declined to acknowledge Tuchel's gesture and he passed by the coach when he came to hug the youngster. Mbappe scored twice in the game and also provided an assist. However, it was the second match in a row that the German substituted the Frenchman from the game.

55 more than Messi at 21.

76 more than Ronaldo at 21.

82 more than Lewandowski at 21.@KMbappe is reaching new heights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fol7AaS0Ju — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2019

Mbappe was fuming when Tuchel took him out of the Nantes game. Kylian Mbappe scored one of the two goals against Nantes before he was replaced by Mauro Icardi. According to Mundo Deportivo, Tuchel wants to train Mbappe and educate him about the importance of team building. PSG are on the top spot of the points table and are leading the table with seven points. They have found the net a total of 39 times and have a goal difference of +30.

