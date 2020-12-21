Man Utd, Liverpool Score Equal Goals Over Weekend After Conceding Similarly On Matchday 4

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Similarly, Manchester United netted six goals past Leeds United while conceding none to climb to the third spot in the Premier League standings. An interesting stat now reveals the two sides had conceded the same number of goals on Matchday 4 which they scored this past weekend.

Man United vs Leeds and Crystal Palace vs Liverpool see off goal scoring wave

Takumi Minamino bagged the lead for Jurgen Klopp as early as the third minute, followed by goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to manage a three-goal lead over the hosts at half-time. Jordan Henderson and Firmino netted once each, while Mohamed Salah bagged a brace to see off a startling 7-0 scorecard for the Reds in the other half.

Man United, on the other hand, came out all guns blazing against Championship winners Leeds United. Scott McTominay produced a sensational display, netting twice in the opening three minutes, followed by brilliant efforts from Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof to put the Red Devils at the steering wheel at half-time. Fernandes and Daniel James netted once each in the second half, although Leeds struck back twice.

Man United, Liverpool conceded same goals earlier, that they scored over the weekend

The scorecard reflects a startling similarity for Man United and Liverpool. This weekend, the two sides netted six and seven goals respectively. And both these teams conceded the same number of goals on Matchday 4 of the Premier League. Man United, for instance, came up against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men netted six goals past the Red Devils away from home, to inflict arguably the harshest defeat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this season. Similarly, the defending Premier League champions were humiliated by Aston Villa, with Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish steering their side to a blistering win at home.

Liverpool extend lead, Man United sit third in Premier League standings

With the victory against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's men now have a four-point lead over second-placed Leicester City with 31 points to their credit. On the other hand, the Old Trafford outfit have managed to make it to the top four of the Premier League standings for the first time this season, racking up 26 points.

Image courtesy: Man United, Liverpool Twitter