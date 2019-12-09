PSG Owners Likely To Takeover Leeds United With A Deal Worth £120 Million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for the takeover of Leeds United. It is reported that the deal might amount up to £120 million. Qatari Sports Investments (QSI), which owns PSG, are closing in on a deal (which is estimated to be worth at least £120 million) to secure a stake in the Yorkshire club. The completion of this deal would then allow them to complete the takeover of Leeds United, if they are promoted to the Premier League in the coming season.

Also Read | Neymar Inspires PSG To Comeback Win At Montpellier

Leeds United have not played in the Premier League since 2004

Leeds United have not played in the Premier League since their relegation from top flight in 2004. Their prospective owner QSI is led by Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. He is also the president of Ligue 1 Champions PSG. QSI has become increasingly involved in international sports especially as a key player in the French sports market.

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Quizzed By Swiss Authorities On Fresh Bribery Allegations

PSG are currently leading in the Ligue 1 points table

PSG are currently leading in Ligue 1 with 39 points, followed by Marseille in the second place with 34 points. They have played 16 matches, won 13 and lost on three occasions. PSG will next play against Galatasaray on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 (December 12, 1.30 am according to IST).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Not Extended His Contract With PSG, Is He Waiting For Real Madrid?

Leeds United are second in the Championship points table

Leads United currently play in the Championship and are placed second in the Championship table with 43 points, two short of leaders West Bromwich Albion. Of the total 20 matches played, Leeds United have won 13 games, while drawing on four occasions. They have lost thrice in the campaign so far. They are undefeated in their last nine games - a period in which they have won seven matches. In their last match against Huddersfield, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez scored for their side to secure a 2-0 win in the Championships. They will next play against Hull City on December 10, 2019 (December 11, 1.15 am according to IST).

💬 “It was a special game, I am happy we took the three points" Gjanni Alioski reflects on yesterday's 2-0 win — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 8, 2019

Also Read | PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Was Annoyed With Neymar Over His Trip To Spain