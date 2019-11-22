PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Was Annoyed With Neymar Over His Trip To Spain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has openly expressed his annoyance over Neymar’s recent trip to Spain. The Brazilian forward had traveled to Madrid to watch the Davis Cup after being invited by former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique. Neymar has been on the sidelines due to an injury. However, he is all set to return in his side’s clash against Lille.

Also Read | Liverpool Duo Mo Salah And Andy Robertson Doubtful For Crystal Palace Clash

When Tuchel was asked about the issue during PSG's pre-match press conference, he said that he could not do anything about it. He said he was not his father. He was not the police, but only his coach. On being asked about the player’s fitness, Tuchel commented that he did well in training after his flight. Obviously as a coach, he did not like it. That said, he would not lose his mind over it. He said that he has trained well, he has been very professional and has worked more than the others over the last two weeks. On being asked if Neymar could play against Lille, the coach commented that he could play.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Set To Face Training Punishment From Zinedine Zidane

Tuchel emphasised on Neymar's importance

Tuchel would be without a number of players such as Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera. Kylian Mbappe is a doubt ahead of the match with a fever. Neymar has been out with a hamstring injury since October 2019. However, the coach emphasized on the player’s importance in his team saying that he will bring his quality to the table. If he plays for the team, they are more dangerous in front of goal and he is a decisive player.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Likely To Play In Serie A, Agent Seen In Italy

PSG lead the point charts in the Ligue 1 with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille. They face fifth-placed Lille after the end of the international break. They will then take on Real Madrid in the Champions League group match.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Explains What Went Wrong For Mauricio Pochettino At Tottenham