Kylian Mbappe Has Not Extended His Contract With PSG, Is He Waiting For Real Madrid?

According to French media reports, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to renew his contract with the French champions. The player had joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 after winning the Ligue 1 with his former club. Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to his dream club Real Madrid. PSG are well aware of Real Madrid’s financial strength to sign the player.

Kylian Mbappe has not yet responded to PSG's contract extension offers

According to French outlet Telefoot, Kylian Mbappe’s agent has not yet responded to PSG’s contract renewal offer. The reason stated by his agent is that the player wants to focus exclusively on his current form this season. It is believed that PSG are desperate to extend Mbappe’s contract after Real Madrid’s long term interest in the player. Kylian Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires in 2022.

Zinedine Zidane has openly confessed his admiration for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have had interest in Mbappe since a very long time. According to recent revelations, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted the club to sign Mbappe way back in 2012 when he had arrived at the Valdedebas for a trial. During a pre-match conference, Zidane had openly confessed that he admired the French International a lot. The French legend had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player, but he was also aware of the fact that Real Madrid was his dream club.

Eden Hazard has appreciated Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was also asked about Kylian Mbappe recently. Hazard had stated that he would like to play alongside Mbappe in the future. He had appreciated Mbappe’s talent, while tipping him to become the best player in the world in the coming years. Mbappe played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League matchday five. He also scored his team’s first goal, with the match ending in a draw.

