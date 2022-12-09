PSG President Gives Massive Update On Lionel Messi's Future Amid Links To MLS

As Lionel Messi continues his pursuit of winning his maiden FIFA World Cup with Argentina, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has suggested that the 35-year-old is likely to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract with the Parisian outfit in the 2020 summer transfer window and will now have to decide upon his next move, with his current deal expiring in the summer of next year.

PSG chief gives update on Lionel Messi's future

While speaking to Sky Sports about Lionel Messi potentially extending his contract at PSG, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, "Definitely. He is very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player is not happy you will see their performance is not good for the national team. He performed fantastically this season for us as he has scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

Speaking of what was discussed previously between the Argentine international and the club, Al-Khelaifi added, "So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and his - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup." The PSG president's remarks come amid several reports linking the 35-year-old with a move to the MLS.

And it is not just Messi who PSG have been in touch with as Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club has also been in talks with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he believes that a potential move to the Parc des Princes for the 37-year-old is 'impossible.'

"He is a legend, he's a star. The footballer, I admire and love him as a player and professional. A fantastic player. 37 now - he is doing amazing. But every single club wants to sign him too. The problem today for us is we have the position [filled] - his position - so it is not easy to replace the position that we have with him. It would be impossible, honestly, for us."

PSG is not short on firepower as they have the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the club, which would make it extremely difficult for them to start Ronaldo even if they were to successfully sign the Portuguese international. The 37-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United.