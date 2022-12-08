PSG President Admits His Club Was Interested In Man Utd Star And Could Target Him Again

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that his club was interested in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, saying that they might approach him again in January. There were reports last season that Rashford was looking to leave Old Trafford as he wasn't getting enough playing time due to his inconsistent performances. Al-Khelaifi has now admitted that PSG was interested in the 25-year-old and attempted to sign him but it was not a "good moment" for both sides.

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both side. Maybe, summer, why not? Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him," Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports.

Rashford bounced back to form in the ongoing Premier League season. He is presently the top goal-scorer for United with eight goals to his name. Rashford has scored four goals from 14 matches in the Premier League and three goals from four matches in Europa League. He has also scored one goal in the EFL Cup this season.

Rashford at World Cup 2022

Rashford is currently in great form at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, where he has scored three goals for England, helping them qualify for the knockout stage. Rashford's two goals against Wales were crucial to help England top Group B and set up a clash against Group A runners-up Senegal in the Round of 16. England defeated Senegal 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will clash against France on Sunday, December 11.

