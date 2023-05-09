'There Is Only One Truth': Lionel Messi Releases Official Statement On Transfer Rumours

Lionel Messi's entourage has released a statement declining any kind of agreements with any clubs. The 35-year-old's future has remained a subject of severe speculation as his current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of this current season. Messi was also recently suspended by Paris Saint Germain for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and might have played his last few matches at Parc des Princes.

His father Jorge Messi who also happens to be his agent issued an elongated statement clearing all the rumours. "there is absolutely nothing with any club for next year.

Lionel Messi's agent issues statement

"The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG. Once the season is over, it will be time to analyze and see what there is, and then make a decision.

"There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but there is only one truth and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there won't be until the end of the season."

Messi going to Saudi Arabia?

Increasingly fevered speculation continued to build Tuesday into where the World Cup winner from Argentina will play next season. Inter Miami in Major League Soccer is also chasing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

French media have reported that Messi has a verbal deal with an unnamed Saudi club, a move that would put him back into the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo. But one soccer transfer gossip specialist, Fabrizio Romano, was quick to update his 14.6 million followers on Twitter that there will be no decision until after the season.

Both Barcelona and Al Hilal clearly want Messi, who turns 36 next month and also wants to keep playing for Argentina. South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup starts in September, with Argentina at home against Ecuador.

Messi's trip last week to Saudi Arabia and subsequent suspension by PSG for the unauthorized absence — has re-ignited talk he will play in the Middle Eastern country if he leaves the French capital as expected. One French media report claimed Messi has agreed to a massive deal with an unnamed Saudi club worth at least 500 million euros ($548 million).

PSG declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press if there is an agreement in place for Messi to leave the club.

(with AP inputs)