PSG Stars Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, And Ramos Toy With Hakimi In Practice; Watch Viral Video

In a video currently going viral on social media, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Sergio Ramos can be seen toying around with teammate Achraf Hakimi. The video was shot during a pre-match practice session and has recently resurfaced on Twitter. In the video making rounds on Twitter, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, and Ramos can be seen passing around the ball among them, while Hakifi looks to steal it.

Hakimi tries his best to get possession of the ball, but the four other players hilariously toy with the Moroccan player. As it looked like the 24-year-old would finally get the ball, Ramos comes from behind and shoved him away. As the events unfolded, Hakimi ended up on the floor, while Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, and Ramos erupt with laughter.

Here’s a look at the viral video and the reactions it received-

PSG defeat Montpellier by 3-1 on Wednesday

It is pertinent to mention that PSG claimed a 3-1 victory over Montpellier in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match on Wednesday night. While Fabian Ruiz scored the opening goal for the reigning champions at the 55th minute, Lionel Messi found the back of the net at 72 minutes. Arnaud Nordin scored the only goal for Montpellier in the 89th minute, whereas, Warren Zaire-Emery’s goal at 90+2 minutes handed PSG a 3-1 victory.

This was the 14th goal by Messi for PSG in the 2022-23 season. It was his ninth Ligue 1 goal in his 17th match. It is worth noting that Mbappe is the leading goal scorer for PSG this season with 13 goals. Neymar has also enjoyed a good season so far with goals.

Interestingly, Messi leads the Ligue 1 assist charts with 10 assists so far this season. Neymar has also contributed with 10 assists for PSG this season. PSG will now face Toulouse in their next league match on February 4