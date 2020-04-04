PSG Terminate Mauro Icardi's Contract After Wife's Recent Inter Milan Comments: Report

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly terminated the current Mauro Icardi contract. The club was compelled to act after Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara's comments on the striker. Icardi was signed on a season-long loan from Serie A giants Inter Milan, with reports suggesting that PSG were willing to sign him on a permanent deal.

PSG terminate Mauro Icardi contract over Mauro Icardi wife Wanda Nara's comments

Reports in France suggest that Wanda Nara infuriated the PSG board after she informed them of Icardi's intention to return to Inter Milan. The player, who was signed on loan by the defending Ligue 1 champions on loan from the San Siro outfit, sees his contract end on June 30, 2020. However, his time at France is set to end abruptly if the Mauro Icardi contract report turns out to be true.

Mauro Icardi contract: Feud with Inter Milan

This is not the first time that Wanda Nara has created trouble for the Argentine striker. The 27-year-old, who once captained Inter Milan, had a fall out with new manager Antonio Conte. Nara could not hold back on her husband's criticism and often responded back harshly. This led to the club removing the striker as captain.

Mauro Icardi contract: PSG star sues Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi was left furious after being stripped off the club's captaincy. He responded angrily and refused to travel with the squad for the Europa League clash. He also went on to sue the club in court for £1.4 million ($1.78 million) after Inter Milan banned him from attending the team's training.

Mauro Icardi contract: Joins PSG on loan

Mauro Icardi joined PSG on loan after a tubulous time at Milan and displayed exceptional brilliance on the field. He scored 20 goals along with four assists for the Paris-based club, securing a spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup, ahead of the likes of Edinson Cavani. He looked set to secure a permanent stay at the club before his wife played the spoiler.

