PSG Set To Be Crowned Ligue 1 Champions For 2019-20, Current Table To Be Taken As Final

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions for the 2019-20 season following the cancellation of the French top-flight competition. The 'Ligue 1 cancelled' news was announced on April 28 as PSG remained top of the Ligue 1 table before the coronavirus outbreak suspended football in France. According to the latest reports, defending Ligue 1 champions PSG will retain the title for the third time in a row.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 Pant Sales Skyrocketed Following Move To Juventus From Real Madrid

Ligue 1 cancelled: PSG Champions

According to a report in L'Equipe, PSG have been awarded the title as Ligue 1 champions for 2019-20 by the French FA. The decision to crown PSG champions of Ligue 1 comes after France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced all sport in the country would be cancelled until September to prevent further spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is also reported that the Ligue 1 cancelled will news would, in turn, lead to the bottom three clubs being relegated to Ligue 2 as the divisions fixed rankings will be taken to determine the final results, however, no final decision has been taken just yet.

Championnats pro terminés. Classements figés. PSG champion de L1. Critère/ratio de la FFF retenus. — Domenighetti Joël (@jdomenighetti) April 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Names Six Possible Successors To Himself And Lionel Messi

Ligue 1 Champions PSG 9th title: Ligue 1 standings

Kylian Mbappe netted 18 times for PSG throughout the 2019-20 season campaign propelling the defending Ligue 1 champions to the summit of the table. The World Cup winner is likely to share the Golden Boot with AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder. PSG held a 12 point lead at the top, ahead of 2nd placed Marseille with a game in hand before the unprecedented coronavirus led to the Ligue 1 cancelled news. If PSG are crowned as Ligue 1 champions for the 2019/20 seasons, it would be the 9th time the French giants lay their hands on the top-flight title in their illustrious history.

The @LFPfr has responded to today's announcement regarding the suspension of team sports in France:https://t.co/ZbAwZVt6rn pic.twitter.com/iulwopoSRA — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 Cancellation To Set French Top-flight Clubs Back by €200 Million

Ligue 1 cancelled, PSG Champions: Ligue 1 standings

Although PSG are set to be crowned as Ligue 1 champions through the latest reports, Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse currently occupy the three bottom places on the Ligue 1 table. If the current Ligue 1 standings are taken as final, it could well mean that these three clubs will be relegated into France's Ligue 2. Marseille, Rennes and Lille are second, third and fourth respectively on the Ligue 1 table although no decision has been made over the Champions League and Europa League qualifications for next season. The last fixtures of the Ligue 1 season were played on March 7 and 8.

ALSO READ: French Government In Talks With Partners To Cancel Remaining Top Five Leagues In Europe