PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 Giants Plot Move for David De Gea As Keylor Navas Replacement

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly identified Man United's David de Gea as a potential replacement for 34-year-old shot-stopper Keylor Navas. De Gea's future with the Red Devils continues to be called into question, with Dean Henderson emerging as a genuine contender for the number one position between the sticks at Old Trafford. De Gea recently returned to Spain to be with his partner, who gave birth to the couple’s first child on Friday.

PSG transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino eyeing up a summer move for David de Gea?

According to reports from The Sun, PSG are keeping a close eye on developments in Manchester and are planning to launch an offer for their veteran goalkeeper David de Gea during the summer transfer window. It is believed that PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a new No . 1 to replace Keylor Navas. Navas joined PSG in 2019 but is already 34 and Pochettino is planning to bring in the 30-year-old De Gea as a replacement for the Costa Rican.

🗞️ PSG are tracking David de Gea’s #mufc situation ahead of an ambitious summer raid. They want to see if there is an opening to snatch De Gea at the end of the season. [@reluctantnicko] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 7, 2021

De Gea transfer news: De Gea contract at Man United to be matched by PSG

While reports continue to link De Gea to PSG, there have been talks over whether the Ligue 1 giants will be able to afford De Gea given his mammoth £375,000-a-week contract. De Gea is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League and the top earner at Man United. However, given PSG's financial strength, they are one of the few European clubs that will be able to cover De Gea's wages.

De Gea still has two years left on his current deal with Man United. The Spaniard has made 434 appearances for United so far and was widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the world until recent seasons where he has come under criticism for making high-profile errors. De Gea’s decision to fly to Spain to be at the birth of his child has opened the door for Dean Henderson to stake his claim to be United’s number one shot-stopper. Henderson has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Man City.

PSG have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, who played under Pochettino during the Argentine's reign at the north London club. AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been among the options for PSG. The reigning French champions are currently second in the Ligue 1 standings, two points behind league leaders Lille and have virtually made it to the quarter-finals of the UCL, barring a monumental collapse against Barcelona.

Image Credits - PSG, David de Gea Instagram