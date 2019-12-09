UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Preview: Tottenham Aim For Revenge Vs Bayern Munich

We have finally reached the end of the group stages in this year's ongoing UEFA Champions League season. A host of teams such as Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and others have already secured a spot in the Round of 16. However, there are some spots still up for grabs as the tension intensifies on Matchday 6 in Europe. Here are some important fixtures from the mid-week UEFA Champions League clashes.

Champions League fixtures: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Allianz Arena where they will look to avenge their 2-7 loss to Bayern Munich earlier this year. All eyes will be on Serge Gnabry, who scored four goals in the reverse UEFA Champions League fixture played in North London. How will new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho curb the attacking prowess of the hosts Bayern Munich led by Robert Lewandowski?

UCL: Ajax vs Valencia

The result from the Ajax vs Valencia clash at the Johann Cruyff Stadium on Wednesday night will decide who tops Group H in this year’s UEFA Champions League. Ajax currently top Group H with 10 points, while Chelsea and Valencia both have 8 points each. A win for Valencia could see them top Group H. Which two teams will make the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 from Group H?

Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg could potentially cause a major upset if they manage to pull off a win against reigning UEFA Champions League winners - Liverpool. Salzburg will qualify for the Round of 16 if they beat Liverpool and Napoli beat GENK on UEFA Champions League Matchday 6. Can the Premier League leaders make it to the next round or will we see Liverpool play in the Europa League this season?

UCL: Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Surprise Serie A leaders - Inter Milan - will take on Barcelona at the Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday evening. Inter and Borussia Dortmund are both on seven points in the UEFA Champions League Group F. Can Antonio Conte guide his side to a win against the Blaugrana in front of the home fans and secure a path to the knockout stages?

